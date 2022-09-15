Running away to join the circus pays off for teacher Tara

Meet the teacher from the West of Ireland who has followed her dream and swapped the classroom for the circus.

It has been a steep learning curve for qualified primary-school teacher and fiddle player Tara Dunne, 31, who joined Circus Extreme on Wednesday afternoon and performed in her first live show in Cork that evening as the circus embarked on the Irish leg of its world tour.

A full-time musician who taught mostly second and third-class pupils by day and gigged by night, touring from time to time with music and children’s theatre groups, Tara said joining the high-octane circus was something she had to try.

“I would always tell all my kids to follow their passion,” she said.

“In my classroom, once we got the work done, everybody had the opportunity to try out something that they like and I always encouraged the children to work on what they love.

“Once you have the work done, and something behind you, you can work in a job you love.

Once you’re happy, I think, that’s the main thing. Life’s too short. I think you have to go for it and grab it while you can.

And so from the relative safety of the teacher's desk, Tara now finds herself under the glare of the circus spotlight, providing the music for a show which features several jaw-dropping, death-defying performances.

Classical dancer Rose Cashin Hardiman, 23, from Mayo, a professional dancer who has been living and working in the UK for the last five years, joined the circus in March and has been showing Tara the ropes.

“I had wanted this gig for a while and then I saw late last year that they were auditioning, so I sent in my CV and videos and it was pretty much that,” she said.

“It’s a very unique job to get into. But it’s a very rewarding experience.”

Skaters Rafael and Shauna Moore in action at the big top at Circus Extreme. Picture: Dan Linehan

Dublin-born roller skater Shauna Moore, 24, completes the Irish line-up with her incredible 360-degree Skating Marquez roller skate spinning act with her fiance, Mexico city-born Rafael Marquez.

“It’s all about teamwork,” Shauna said.

“If he moves a certain way, we could fall down, and if I move a certain way he could fall down. It’s 50:50.”

Rafael, who has been a circus performer since he was a child, said: “It’s about total trust that your partner will do the right thing.”

Bouncing-ball juggler Tony Garcia, a seventh-generation circus performer, is keen to highlight his Irish roots too. His mother, trapeze artiste Mona Garcia, was born in Cork as Fossett’s Circus was touring Ireland.

Tony Garcia, whose mother Mona was born in Cork, performs in Circus Extreme. Picture: Damian Coleman

He promised a superb show, with acts including the Ayala Troupe, who will be performing their award-winning high-wire act for the first time in Ireland, the Extreme freestyle stunt-riding motocross team who leap their high-powered bikes over the big top’s ring, and slack-wire specialist, Ukrainian Tatiana Kundyk, fresh from her ‘golden buzzer’ performance on Slovakia’s Got Talent.

The show, at the Showgrounds in Bishopstown, runs until September 24 before it moves to Dublin until October 16, arriving in Belfast on October 22.

The show runs for about two hours in a climate-controlled big top, with socially-distanced theatre-style seating.

See: www.circusextreme.ie