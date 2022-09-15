Charities call for spike in central funding as they face battle to survive 

Charities call for spike in central funding as they face battle to survive 

Barnardos ambassador Richard Sadlier with Senan O’Neill, seven, and Darcey Campion, 12, at the launch of Barnardos Giving Day earlier this month. Charities across the country are facing issues with funding, with some struggling to recruit staff.

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 19:00
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Charities face a struggle to survive unless there is a significant increase in central funding, their representative body has warned.

The Wheel said the recruitment and retention crisis faced by charities is impacting on services to vulnerable people.

It outlined what it described as a legacy of "chronic underfunding" in the sector and said more than a 1,000 organisations funded by either the HSE or Tusla and providing essential services are now under severe pressure.

Earlier this year, the Wheel published a report outlining the extent of those pressures. 

Half of respondents to a survey said they did not have sufficient funding for services this year, with almost 70% receiving some statutory funding.

Representatives of Barnardos and Depaul outlined the extent of the crisis facing many of the people they are assisting at an event in Dublin. There, the Wheel said the charities and community organisations themselves are in real need of more funds.

The Wheel's CEO, Ivan Cooper, said: "We are calling it chronic underfunding coupled with the increased pressures of inflation creating a real, active threat to charities and community organisations who provide essential services."

Mr Cooper said many of these organisations are part or fully funded by the State through different departments or agencies and that those funding levels have been static since 2008.

Staffing difficulties

"What we are now seeing to make matters worse is a full-blown recruitment and retention crisis in the sector," he said.

"It is across the economy but it is made worse for charities because these organisations are on fixed budgets provided by government departments and can no longer offer adequate wages to attract staff."

Mr Cooper said he does not believe there is a view in government that charities and community organisations should be seen as vocational or that people working in them are overpaid. 

But he said there may be a view that those organisations will never "down tools".

However, Mr Cooper said there is a very real risk that some would simply stop operating due to the financial pressures they are experiencing.

He said there needs to be a 10% or €100m increase in funding to organisations that provide Section 39 services, funded by the State and delivered by charities.

Mr Cooper welcomed the Vat compensation scheme already introduced by Government for the sector but said the cap on this needs to be doubled and that Ireland also needs to increase its overall tax take.

He also said multi-annual funding is needed as many charities find it increasingly difficult to operate year-to-year.

Read More

Group of 20 Irish charities call for new measures to end energy poverty

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Dec 1, 2020 Crowds gather as long-awaited Penneys store opens in Tallaght
Dr Tony Holohan appointed to board of Irish Hospice Foundation Dr Tony Holohan appointed to board of Irish Hospice Foundation
Running away to join the circus pays off for teacher Tara Running away to join the circus pays off for teacher Tara
CharitiesOrganisation: The WheelOrganisation: HSEOrganisation: TuslaOrganisation: BarnardosOrganisation: Depaul
<p>The child is currently being treated at Temple Street, Dublin. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie</p>

Gardaí investigating after Louth infant hospitalised

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.21 s