Ireland failed to apply for European funding to secure energy continuity

The funding programme was established in March 2022 with a view to explorations of renewable energy sources.

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Cianan Brennan

Ireland is one of just two nations that have failed to apply for a key European Commission funding initiative aimed at ensuring continuity of energy supply in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine war.

The REPowerEU programme was established in March 2022 with a view to funding explorations of renewable energy sources and bolstering the European Union’s energy supply chains following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

It did so by applying emergency measures to boost the existing commission funds and by allowing member states to re-apply for substantial additional funding for their own energy programmes.

The initiative is expected to inject funding into the clean energy transition of €210bn by the year 2027.

The biomethane section of REPowerEU has a budget of €35bn alone. Ireland’s potential funding from that budget is estimated at €800m in capital funding and a further €1.3bn in future supports. 


The deadline for applications for phase one of the programme was early April.

Biomethane is a natural gas alternative made from agricultural and food waste via a process known as anaerobic digestion.

Its widespread use would be expected to reduce emissions across the economy, while also contributing to the decarbonisation of the agri-food sector.

Luxembourg is understood to be the only other country that has to date declined to apply for funding.

Energy consultant and former MEP Kieran Hartley described Ireland’s failure to apply for REPowerEU as “costly missed opportunity”.

“It would have given Ireland the opportunity to guarantee security of supply and guarantee a fixed price of energy from indigenous sources,” Mr Hartley said.

Kieran Hartley said the failure was a 'costly missed opportunity' for Ireland. Picture: Denis Minihane
He added that it is “not just the case that Ireland can reapply”.

“Countries which have already applied will be ahead of Ireland, will be producing energy at lower prices, and will be able to offer cheaper energy to their manufacturing industries,” he said.

In response to a query as to why Ireland has not applied for the funding, a spokesperson for the Department of the Environment said it is “considering potential proposals for funding under this mechanism”.

“This work is being carried out as part of the broader budget process,” they said, adding that “any such funding would be in addition to what is already included in Ireland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan”.

Last month, Italy was approved for a €4.5bn grant from REPowerEU towards increasing Italian biomethane production.

Speaking at the time the European Commission’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the scheme will help the EU to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate the green transition.

