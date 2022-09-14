Man whose body lay undiscovered in Dublin flat named locally as murder probe underway 

The man who was found dead in a Dublin flat has been named locally as Tony Dempsey, a 28-year-old from the city.

His body was discovered by Gardaí in a flat in the Kevin Barry House flat complex in Dublin's north inner city. Gardaí believe that he was dead for a number of days before he was found.

His body was discovered with serious head injuries, and his death is now being treated as suspicious, a murder investigation has been launched.

Peter McVerry Trust have confirmed that they managed the apartment under the housing first programme, and that staff had visited the apartment in recent days with no clue that someone was dead there.

The flat itself has been the subject of numerous anti-social behaviour reports in recent months, as locals has reported drug users coming and going from the building.

A spokesperson for the Trust has said that Mr Dempsey was not the tenant at the flat, as the person living there was "struggling to manage the front door and individuals who had no interest in the property or the tenant's recovery" were getting into and using the property.

A number of other people were present in the flat at the time the discovery of the body was made by Gardaí.

It is understood that there were numerous incidences of large groups of people gathering in and around the flat, with allegations of drink and drug-taking taking place at the premises.

The Peter McVerry Trust said it was not aware the flat was being used as a drugs den.

Gardaí were able to identify the victim after a postmortem examination was carried out by state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster at the city morgue at Whitehall.

The scene remains preserved and a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardai investigating the death are appealing for anyone with information to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.