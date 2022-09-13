Westmeath siblings who died in car fire to be laid to rest on Thursday

Thelma, 5, and Mikey Dennany, 2, who died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath, on Friday. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 10:07
Eimer McAuley

The funeral of two Westmeath siblings who were killed in a car fire in the Multyfarnham area is to take place on Thursday, with the Mass in St Mel's Cathedral in Longford. 

Two-year-old Mikey Dennany and his five-year-old sister Thelma died in a car fire on September 9.

Gardaí have launched a criminal investigation into the deaths of the two children with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

In the funeral notice on RIP.ie, the family said that the two children will be "sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family, father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, brother Eddie, grandmother Mary, grandfather Herbert, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends". 

The family have called for family flowers only, adding that donations can be made to St Christopher’s Services if desired.

The tragedy occurred in a quiet area of Westmeath and locals have been struggling to come to terms with the loss of the two young lives.

Mikey and Thelma Dennany. Picture: Gardaí
Mikey and Thelma Dennany. Picture: Gardaí

Fr John O'Brien, a local priest, said that many have been left with an "overwhelming feeling of sadness and disbelief".

Speaking on RTÉ radio on Monday, he said that parents were meeting locally to discuss how to explain the tragedy to their children.

The principal of St Cremin's national school, Karl Dermody, was in attendance at a vigil for the siblings on Sunday evening, alongside two teachers who carried photos of Michael and Thelma.

Five-year-old Thelma was a senior infant pupil at the school.

As pupils return to classrooms, psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service are present to support them.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the two children passed away in the “most tragic of circumstances”.

Speaking in Mullingar, he said: “To their families, their classmates, their teachers, I extend our deepest sympathies at this very, very traumatic time for the entire community.”

<p>(Owen Humphreys/PA)</p>

