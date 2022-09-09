Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Electric Picnic assault leaves man hospitalised 

The assault occurred sometime between 10pm and midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden, during a set by DJ Jamie Maguire. Picture: Paulo Goncalves

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 13:45
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an assault at Electric Picnic in Stradbally last Friday, September 2.

The assault occurred sometime between 10pm and midnight in the Today FM Sound Garden, during a set by DJ Jamie Maguire. 

One man, aged in his 30s, was taken to Tullamore Hospital and was later transferred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin, to be treated for non-life threatening but serious injuries.

The assault is alleged to have happened during the last song of the set.

Gardaí in Portlaoise are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with footage of this incident to make it available to them.

Any one with information can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 66 111 or any Garda station.

