'Difficult to find words' for shock of Tallaght siblings' killings, funeral hears

The coffins of Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin siblings, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, are carried from St Aidan's Church, Brookfield, Tallaght, following their funeral service. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 11:25
Sean Murray

The funeral of three young siblings killed in Dublin last weekend has heard how it is “difficult to find words” to express the shock and horror at the tragedy that has befallen their family.

Lisa Cash (18) and her twin siblings Christy and Chelsea Cawley (eight) died after an incident in their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They were removed to St Aidan’s Church, just a few minutes from their home, on Thursday with the funeral mass held this morning. Hundreds were in attendance, packing the church and grounds on Brookfield Road. Just metres away was the school where Christy and Chelsea had just started a new term.

Friends and classmates wore t-shirts bearing photos of the siblings with the message “our little angels”.

A funeral sign with the words "Back With Our Daddy" outside St Aidan’s Church, Brookfield, Dublin, where the funeral of Lisa Cash, Chelsea and Christy Cawley takes place today. Photo: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie
A funeral sign with the words "Back With Our Daddy" outside St Aidan’s Church, Brookfield, Dublin, where the funeral of Lisa Cash, Chelsea and Christy Cawley takes place today. Photo: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

A book on driving lessons and on Elvis, to mark her love of the singer, were brought to the altar for Lisa. Football gloves and a teddy bear were brought up for Christy and Chelsea.

In the homily delivered by Father Paul O’Driscoll, he quoted writers who said: “When the unexpected happens during a communal crisis, we are not alone.

“We are with friends and neighbours and we all experience the same break in reality. Bereft of words, all of us hold the same question: How could this be happening?” 

He said the actions of the siblings’ brother Mikey (14), who was treated for injuries after the incident, was an “inspiration to courage and love”.

Margaret Cash McDonagh outside the church today for the funeral of her children Lisa Cash, Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie
Margaret Cash McDonagh outside the church today for the funeral of her children Lisa Cash, Chelsea and Christy Cawley. Photo: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

In quotes read out from Archbishop Dermot Farrell, he said: “It is difficult to find words to express our shock at the tragedy that has befallen the Cash and Cawley families in recent days.

“May you be consoled in these pain-filled days and may those around you be a source of shelter and strength in the weeks and months to come. May the Lord grant Lisa, Christy and Chelsea eternal rest.” 

Music was played throughout the service, with Wind Beneath My Wings playing at the close of the ceremony. Following the funeral service, they were taken to Bohernabreena Cemetery in three horse-drawn carriages for burial.

Andy Cash (24), with an address at Rossfield Avenue, has been charged with their murders. He is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court via video link today.

