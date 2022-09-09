Government to raise monthly payment for families taking in Ukrainian refugees

Government to raise monthly payment for families taking in Ukrainian refugees

People who offered up a room in their homes to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine have been receiving the monthly €400 payment. File picture: David Creedon

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 12:17
Ciara Phelan, Political Correspondent

The monthly payment that households receive to accommodate Ukrainian refugees is likely to increase from €400 to €700, the Irish Examiner understands.

The €300 increase is to help towards the rise in energy costs. Speaking to the media in Bray today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the payment will increase in the coming weeks and will be separate from any Budget announcement.

Mr Martin did not say how much the payment would increase by, but the Irish Examiner understands discussions are taking place which will likely see the payment increase to €700.

People who offered up a room in their homes to help refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine have been receiving the monthly €400 payment. It was also hoped the money would incentivise people to help with the shortage of accommodation to house Ukrainians.

Mr Martin said: “It was never meant to be to cover all the costs.

“It was a recognition payment to those who have generously made housing available for Ukrainians and that is being looked at by the Department of Children and the expectation is that it will be increased because one has to take into account the increase in energy prices, and that applies to those households as well and people have been good enough to provide their housing for that.”

