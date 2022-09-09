President Higgins praises Queen Elizabeth’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people

President Higgins praises Queen Elizabeth’s ‘exceptional’ ability to connect with people

Britiain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she talks with President Michael D Higgins during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle. File picture

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 10:37
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

President Michael D Higgins has praised Britain's late Queen Elizabeth and her “exceptional” ability to combine a sense of formality with “a great capacity for connection with the people”.

It comes as leaders across the political, business and cultural spheres in Ireland continue to express their sympathies and condolences to the late monarch, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Political leaders noted how the Queen’s historic 2011 visit to Ireland, the first by a British monarch since Irish independence, set a new tone for Anglo-Irish relations in the following years.

“There was that capacity to bridge the formal and the informal,” President Higgins said on RTE’s Morning Ireland programme.

(PA Graphics)

He said that the preparations for the 2011 visit to Ireland were “complex” and required “some subtlety and very good diplomacy”.

“To be able to cover all these different areas of human interaction and humanity, that’s a very very significant achievement.”

President Higgins said that during his visit to Windsor Castle in 2014, the first State visit to the UK by an Irish President, the Queen was insistent that progress made in relation to Anglo-Irish ties “must be kept going”.

Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
A woman and a child lay a single pink rose by the railings at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Her son is now King Charles III, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

Mr Higgins said of his ascension to the throne: “Charles, who I’ve had many meetings with and many many conversations, and was very interested in keeping these special relationships between our people going, I want to wish him every success.”

Following her death, the King said that during the period of royal mourning, set to last from now until seven days after the funeral of the late Queen, “my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held”.

Read More

What happens next? Day by day after Queen Elizabeth’s death

More in this section

Photo of newborn baby feet Supports for Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder inadequate, say majority of caregivers
Tallaght murder victims removal service Funeral to be held for three siblings killed in violent attack in own home
Missing teenager Kelsey Nolan found safe and well Missing teenager Kelsey Nolan found safe and well
queenIreland#Queen Elizabeth IIPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
<p>Leo Varadkar also said that a cap on energy prices cannot be entirely ruled out. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire</p>

Varadkar promises support with energy bills will continue into next year

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices