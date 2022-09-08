Gardaí seek public's help in search for missing girl

Kelsey Nolan, 13, is missing from her home in Tallaght.

Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 21:45
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a young girl who is missing from her home in Tallaght. 

Kelsey Nolan, aged 13, was last seen on Wednesday evening, September 7. 

She is described as being 5ft 9in tall and of medium build. She has long blonde hair and blue eyes. 

It is not known what Kelsey was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information about  Kelsey’s whereabouts to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

