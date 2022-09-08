Cork tractor thief avoids jail after sister's courtroom intervention

A man who stole a tractor in Schull in West Cork, which was later located in Co Leitrim, has avoided jail after a courtroom intervention by his sister.

John Nelson, from 22 Parnell Park in Navan, Co Meath, spotted an opportunity to sell the tractor to a dealer, who in turn innocently sold it on to others, Bantry District Court was told.

Nelson, 54, has a longstanding drug addiction but had spent a decade staying out of trouble until his visit to West Cork, Judge James McNulty heard.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that at 11.30am on March 24 last year, gardaí received a call about the alleged theft of a Ford tractor near Schull. The owner told gardaí he had not given any permission to anyone to remove it.

The tractor was later found in Carrick-on-Shannon, with gardaí spotting the vehicle on CCTV as it was being towed through the Jack Lynch Tunnel in Cork City.

It transpired that two innocent people had bought the tractor, worth €5,000, for €1,500 from John Nelson "in good faith", Sgt Kelly said.

On April 19 last year, Nelson was arrested and questioned and made a full admission and was fully co-operative.

The court heard he had sold it on without handing over the property and others then came down to the area to collect it.

The tractor was returned to its rightful owner and Nelson paid €800 for it to be towed back, the court heard.

19 previous convictions

Nelson had 19 previous convictions, including for possession of drugs, criminal damage, harassment and assault, but his most recent conviction dated from 2010.

His solicitor, Flor McCarthy, said his client had stayed out of trouble and had been addressing his addiction before the incident in Schull, where he had met up with old friends in what he said was "not a good mix".

Mr McCarthy said the tractor had been in a shed and had not been driven for a number of years and was located near to where his client had been staying.

"He saw an opportunity to make money, to fund his habit," Mr McCarthy said. The tractor was sold to a dealer and then sold on again, he said.

Mr McCarthy said his client had told him he was "a wreck" up to 2010, but had done well until this recent incident.

Judge McNulty said it seemed Nelson had coveted the tractor, describing what occurred as a "low crime" and "insidious".

Sister's testimony

Nelson's sister then spoke to the judge, outlining how they had recently lost their mother, who John Nelson had helped care for, and how he was good to his neighbours.

"I have stood by him all through his whole life," she said.

Judge McNulty said: "My instinct was to send him to jail for eight months, with four months suspended and four to be served.

"Having heard the sister there seems to be a better way and maybe he could do community service in Navan as something useful to others."

The judge asked that a probation report be prepared for eight weeks time to include an assessment of Nelson's suitability for community service.