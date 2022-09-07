Bishop launches search to find Ireland's most popular hymn

The search to find the country’s most popular hymn is on, with people from all over the country being invited to have their say.

Organised by Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin, the diocese previously organised competitions to find Ireland’s favourite poem and the most popular prayer. In 2019, the 'Hail Mary' was voted the most loved prayer.

Now the diocese wants to discover which hymn Irish people love best. Participants in the quest have thousands of hymns to choose from — time-honoured ones learned at school and from their parents, or more contemporary compositions.

@BishopDNulty wants to find Ireland’s Favourite Hymn. The result will be revealed at the @KANDLEi Stand 291 at the Ploughing Championship 2022. What's your favourite hymn? You can tweet your suggestions here or email: favouritehymn@kandle.ie pic.twitter.com/NCdFzRWfZ8 — K&L Diocese Ireland (@KANDLEi) September 7, 2022

The diocese includes Ratheniska, Co Laois, where the National Ploughing Championships take place from Tuesday September 20 to Thursday September 22, and the most popular hymns will be performed at the event.

Speaking about the search for Ireland’s favourite hymn, Bishop Nulty said: "I always enjoy the Ploughing. It is important for the Church to have a presence at this unique event and our diocese always has a busy stand whenever it is held in our locality.

As someone who enjoys and appreciates singing in church, I am really looking forward to finding out what hymns people most like.

"I have my own favourites. As well as hymns many of us grew up with, there have been plenty of new hymns introduced in recent decades and it will be exciting to discover which one people like best.”

The hymns that receive the most nominations will be sung by leading performers at the Kildare and Leighlin stand at the National Ploughing Championships each day at lunchtime.

Ireland’s Favourite Hymn is one of several initiatives being taken by the diocese at the Ratheniska event. The theme of the Kildare and Leighlin stand is ‘Ploughing a Prayerful Path’, echoing the recent Synodal discussions throughout the world to advise Pope Francis on a way forward for the Catholic Church.

The diocesan stand will highlight some ancient ritual customs such as the making of St Brigid’s crosses and the distribution of blessed salt for dispersal on gardens and farmland.

The stand will also have a prayer wall for petitions, as well as a quiet space for private prayer in the midst of the hectic ploughing championships.

• You can read more about the diocese's presence at the Ploughing on the dioscesan website at kandle.ie, where you will also find details about the search for Ireland's favourite hymn which you can nominate by email to favouritehymn@kandle.ie.