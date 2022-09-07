Bishop launches search to find Ireland's most popular hymn

Bishop launches search to find Ireland's most popular hymn

'I always enjoy the Ploughing,' said Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare & Leighlin. 'It is important for the Church to have a presence at this unique event and our diocese always has a busy stand whenever it is held in our locality.' File picture

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 20:30
Sarah Slater

The search to find the country’s most popular hymn is on, with people from all over the country being invited to have their say. 

Organised by Bishop Denis Nulty of Kildare and Leighlin, the diocese previously organised competitions to find Ireland’s favourite poem and the most popular prayer. In 2019, the 'Hail Mary' was voted the most loved prayer.

Now the diocese wants to discover which hymn Irish people love best. Participants in the quest have thousands of hymns to choose from — time-honoured ones learned at school and from their parents, or more contemporary compositions.

The diocese includes Ratheniska, Co Laois, where the National Ploughing Championships take place from Tuesday September 20 to Thursday September 22, and the most popular hymns will be performed at the event.

Speaking about the search for Ireland’s favourite hymn, Bishop Nulty said: "I always enjoy the Ploughing. It is important for the Church to have a presence at this unique event and our diocese always has a busy stand whenever it is held in our locality.

As someone who enjoys and appreciates singing in church, I am really looking forward to finding out what hymns people most like. 

"I have my own favourites. As well as hymns many of us grew up with, there have been plenty of new hymns introduced in recent decades and it will be exciting to discover which one people like best.” 

The hymns that receive the most nominations will be sung by leading performers at the Kildare and Leighlin stand at the National Ploughing Championships each day at lunchtime.

Ireland’s Favourite Hymn is one of several initiatives being taken by the diocese at the Ratheniska event. The theme of the Kildare and Leighlin stand is ‘Ploughing a Prayerful Path’, echoing the recent Synodal discussions throughout the world to advise Pope Francis on a way forward for the Catholic Church. 

The diocesan stand will highlight some ancient ritual customs such as the making of St Brigid’s crosses and the distribution of blessed salt for dispersal on gardens and farmland. 

The stand will also have a prayer wall for petitions, as well as a quiet space for private prayer in the midst of the hectic ploughing championships.

• You can read more about the diocese's presence at the Ploughing on the dioscesan website at kandle.ie, where you will also find details about the search for Ireland's favourite hymn which you can nominate by email to favouritehymn@kandle.ie. 

Read More

Just one priest to be ordained in diocese of Cork and Ross this year 

More in this section

CAB seizes Rolex watches, designer footwear, and cash in raids on 15 Munster premises  CAB seizes Rolex watches, designer footwear, and cash in raids on 15 Munster premises 
Jack de Bromhead funeral Jockeys and trainers among hundreds at funeral of ‘charismatic’ Jack de Bromhead
Russia Putin Truss election process ‘far from democratic’, claims Putin
#ReligionsynodPlace: RatheniskaPerson: Denis NultyPerson: Pope FrancisEvent: National Ploughing ChampionshipsEvent: Ireland’s Favourite HymnOrganisation: Catholic Church
Bishop launches search to find Ireland's most popular hymn

Man, 80s, dies in Co Limerick car crash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices