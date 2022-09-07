Tallaght tragedy: Nearly €70,000 raised for family of Lisa, Christy and Chelsea

A fundraiser in aid of the family at the centre of the recent tragedy in Tallaght has raised nearly €70,000.

The GoFundMe was created two days ago by Brian Gavin who says his son-in-law is a member of the family.

Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their older sister 18-year-old Lisa Cash were killed in their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght last Sunday.

Over 1,000 people have made donations to the fundraiser that initially had a target of €5,000.

The total had reached €69,158 at the time of writing with donations continuing to roll in.

Four people made donations of €1,000, two donated €5,000, and three people gave €7,000.

Donations both big and small were accompanied by messages and condolences for the family.

"God my heart breaks for you all, nobody deserves what happened you, please god look down on these people and give them strength," wrote Claire Goslin.

Jessica Adair said: "The whole nation mourns with you. Three beautiful souls forever young RIP."

Another woman said the family will forever be in her thoughts.

Flowers, teddy bears, toys and candles line the path outside of the house and a vigil held on Monday saw hundreds of balloons released in memory of Lisa, Christy and Chelsea.

A donation of €500 was attributed to Health Care Assistants, porters, cleaners and family members of the Coombe Hospital with the message: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the three beautiful angels."

In the days since the terrible events at Rossfield Avenue, the local community has banded together to support the children's mother, their 14-year-old brother who was also injured in the incident, and the wider family.

Support services were put in place at the schools the children had attended and in the local community centre. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris also said appropriate support had been put in place.

Mr Harris said it was important to acknowledge the trauma visited upon the community in terms of shock and the subsequent grief.

Lisa, Christy and Chelsea will be laid to rest on Friday.

The siblings will be laid to rest following a joint funeral on Friday.

The notice said the three were the “beloved and cherished son and daughters of Margaret and the late Andy Cash and Billy Cawley and much-loved brother and sisters of Margaret and Mikey”.

The siblings will lie in repose at the Brian McElroy funeral home in the Square in Tallaght on Thursday between 2pm and 5pm, with removal to St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield, arriving at 5.30pm.

The funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10am, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Donations to the GoFundMe can be made here

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.