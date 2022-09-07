Tallaght tragedy: Nearly €70,000 raised for family of Lisa, Christy and Chelsea

Tallaght tragedy: Nearly €70,000 raised for family of Lisa, Christy and Chelsea

Donations both big and small were accompanied with messages and condolences for the family. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wed, 07 Sep, 2022 - 15:44
Michelle McGlynn

A fundraiser in aid of the family at the centre of the recent tragedy in Tallaght has raised nearly €70,000.

The GoFundMe was created two days ago by Brian Gavin who says his son-in-law is a member of the family.

Eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their older sister 18-year-old Lisa Cash were killed in their home on Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght last Sunday.

Over 1,000 people have made donations to the fundraiser that initially had a target of €5,000.

The total had reached €69,158 at the time of writing with donations continuing to roll in.

Four people made donations of €1,000, two donated €5,000, and three people gave €7,000.

Donations both big and small were accompanied by messages and condolences for the family.

"God my heart breaks for you all, nobody deserves what happened you, please god look down on these people and give them strength," wrote Claire Goslin.

Jessica Adair said: "The whole nation mourns with you. Three beautiful souls forever young RIP."

Another woman said the family will forever be in her thoughts.

Flowers, teddy bears, toys and candles line the path outside of the house and a vigil held on Monday saw hundreds of balloons released in memory of Lisa, Christy and Chelsea.
Flowers, teddy bears, toys and candles line the path outside of the house and a vigil held on Monday saw hundreds of balloons released in memory of Lisa, Christy and Chelsea.

A donation of €500 was attributed to Health Care Assistants, porters, cleaners and family members of the Coombe Hospital with the message: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the three beautiful angels."

In the days since the terrible events at Rossfield Avenue, the local community has banded together to support the children's mother, their 14-year-old brother who was also injured in the incident, and the wider family.

Flowers, teddy bears, toys, and candles line the path outside of the house and a vigil held on Monday saw hundreds of balloons released in memory of Lisa, Christy and Chelsea.

Support services were put in place at the schools the children had attended and in the local community centre. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris also said appropriate support had been put in place.

Mr Harris said it was important to acknowledge the trauma visited upon the community in terms of shock and the subsequent grief.

Lisa, Christy and Chelsea will be laid to rest on Friday.
Lisa, Christy and Chelsea will be laid to rest on Friday.

The siblings will be laid to rest following a joint funeral on Friday.

The notice said the three were the “beloved and cherished son and daughters of Margaret and the late Andy Cash and Billy Cawley and much-loved brother and sisters of Margaret and Mikey”.

The siblings will lie in repose at the Brian McElroy funeral home in the Square in Tallaght on Thursday between 2pm and 5pm, with removal to St Aidan’s Church in Brookfield, arriving at 5.30pm.

The funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 10am, followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Donations to the GoFundMe can be made here

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

More in this section

Electric bill charges paper Energia the latest supplier to hike prices
Man left trapped in his own home due to hoarding Man left trapped in his own home due to hoarding
Belgium EU Russia Ukraine Energy EU planning five 'immediate moves' to tame runaway energy prices
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia (Sergei Bobylev/TASS News Agency Host Pool Photo via AP)</p>

Truss election process ‘far from democratic’, claims Putin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices