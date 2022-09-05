Taoiseach criticises 'unacceptable' comments by CervicalCheck chief

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that while he doesn’t doubt the ability of the head of CervicalCheck to do her job, her claim some women “know in their heart and soul they haven’t been wronged” was “unacceptable”.

Dr Nóirín Russell made the remarks about women claiming against the screening service in a recorded phone call two years ago, with TD Peadar Tobin.

She is also reported to have said some women were using the process in hope that “they might get some money”.

Dr Russell subsequently apologised for making the comments she made during the call, after a recording of it was obtained by The Sunday Times.

Mr Martin said:

I was surprised by the comments. It’s very important that everybody, including the clinicians, accept the Scally Report.

“The government has accepted the Scally Report in its entirety and implemented virtually all of its recommendations,” he added.

He went on to say, “I don't doubt her competency.

“I don't agree with what she has said in terms of [the] private conversation she had with Peadar Tobin.

“I don't accept the view that, for example, people who are going to tribunal were doing so sort of on the basis that they thought it would be better to just to get compensation.

“There were legitimate issues, with quite a number of these, and the manner in which certain screening was done, there is no doubt about that. And that's what concerns me about the comments.”

Former minister for health Simon Harris has described the comments as “inappropriate, unfortunate, insensitive”.

Misread slides

A review into CervicalCheck identified at least 221 women diagnosed with cervical cancer who were not previously told about misreported smear tests, and could have been alerted to the early stages of cancer.

In light of her comments, a spokesperson for the CervicalCheck support group 221+ has called for a “culture change” within the HSE “from the top down”, in relation to the detection programme.

Lorraine Walsh was responding to apologies and regrets made by the HSE, the minister for health, and CervicalCheck following reports of Dr Russell’s comments.

It was important for the women of Ireland to have confidence in the service, she said, but that would not happen while the system of attempting to rewrite history and deny the past continued.

“The women of Ireland must be blue in the face at this stage listening to what has happened with CervicalCheck," Ms Walsh said. "It's important for them to have confidence in the system going forward.”

With regard to an apology from Dr Russell, Ms Walsh asked:

Is she sorry she got caught or for what she said?

There was a need to acknowledge what had happened with CervicalCheck, and to move on so people could have trust in the service, she said.

She added that HSE chief Paul Reid did not “disown” what Dr Russell had said, he just described it as “unfortunate”.

Ms Walsh said there needed to be change “across the board”, there was a need to look at what had happened “from a different perspective".