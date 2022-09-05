'I'm not strong enough. They are kids': Emotional Ryan Tubridy reflects nation's grief

Broadcaster Ryan Tubridy became overwhelmed with emotion this morning as he discussed the two tragedies that unfolded over the weekend.

Jack de Bromhead, the 13-year-old son of legendary trainer Henry de Bromhead, died in an accident during the fifth race at Glenbeigh Racing Festival in Rossbeigh on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, eight-year-old twin Christy and Chelsea and their older sister Lisa, 18, died after an incident in their home in Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght.

At the outset of the show on RTÉ Radio One, Tubridy spoke of the shock and grief felt by the local communities and the wider country in the wake of such great loss.

He described the last couple of days as a relentless tale of terror and sadness.

"It's too horrible. It's too frightening. It's too cruel and it's too unfair," he said.

This morning, Tubridy said he looked at the photographs released of the three children in Tallaght although he had been trying to avoid it.

I'm not strong enough to look at these things. I'm not strong enough to listen to them because they are kids."

After speaking on the tragedies, Tubridy said that the show had taken a new direction than what had been planned as the station had been receiving a number of messages from listeners sharing their own thoughts and feelings about what had happened.

"Heartbreaking, soul-destroying, and devastation. I feel numb and I don't know the family involved. It is unimaginable," said one listener.

"I want to reverse my car back around and go back to my children's school, give them another big hug and a kiss. These precious moments we take for granted," said another.

Twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley celebrating their communion with their sister Lisa Cash. Picture: Garda Press Office

Following a short ad break, Tubridy returned to air but quickly had to cut to a song as he became emotional.

After taking a couple of deep breaths and a moment of silence, he told his listeners: "We are going to have to get a song, I'm afraid."

In a quiet whisper, he said: "I'm sorry about this now. Sorry."

Returning once again, the veteran presenter said that people might think he would be used to such things.

Sometimes it just gets you and that's the truth of the matter. So, sorry about all that."

Later in the show when speaking with Keith Gaynor, a senior clinical psychologist at St John of Gods, Tubridy once again referred to the overwhelming emotion he and others are feeling.

"I was caught unawares myself. I thought 'ok, just come in and talk about it and of course I'm upset but I do a job and have to be professional' but it got the better of me because it is just too much, frankly, to see children die like this.

"It does get the better of you and I...I'm live on the radio, what can I do? I can only just be myself. I'm not some sort of... there's not much I can do with that."

Listeners were quick to get in touch in support of Tubridy and praised him for being very honest about how the stories had impacted him.

Jack de Bromhead, 13, died in an accident during the fifth race at Glenbeigh Racing Festival in Rossbeigh on Saturday evening. Picture: Healy Racing

"Well done this morning. Covering such heartbreaking news can't be easy but your emotions and words resonated with us all," said Alexandra Manning.

Aine Carey said: "An important and powerful broadcasting moment from Ryan recognising the scale of grief shared today."

"Ryan Tubridy has summed up the feelings of a nation this morning," another listener said.

Closing out the show, Tubridy apologised to any listeners who may have been upset by the events covered during the morning.

"Life is not so linear, is it? And death is not so linear, is it? I'm sorry if we upset you today and I'm sorry if we made you feel very, very sad but sometimes you just have to face what's in front of you.

"If that is desperate and sad and tragic and wrong, well then so be it."

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.