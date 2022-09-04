Tributes pour in for Jack de Bromhead from across racing world 

The 13-year-old was 'incredibly popular' in the racing community 
The 13-year-old son of trainer Henry de Bromhead suffered fatal injuries after being thrown from his horse during pony racing at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival. Picture: Healy Racing

Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 12:30
Ann Murphy

A minute’s silence was observed this afternoon at York Racecourse in memory of Jack de Bromhead as tributes poured in following his death in Kerry yesterday.

The 13-year-old son of trainer Henry de Bromhead suffered fatal injuries after being thrown from his horse during pony racing at the Glenbeigh Racing Festival.

This afternoon, pony riders competing at York Racecourse observed a minute’s silence in memory of the tragically killed teen, whose death has sparked tributes from across the country and abroad.

The chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, Suzanne Eade, offered her deepest condolences to his parents Henry and Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia and extended family.

She continued: “Jack may have been only 13 but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community. His family and friends, his pony racing colleagues and all those who lives he touched are in our thoughts today during this numbing, devastating tragedy.” 

She added: “Horse Racing Ireland’s equuip department through the Industry Assistance Programme will assist in offering counselling for Jack’s pony racing colleagues and friends.” 

In a tweet, the Irish Jockeys Association said: “The tight-knit family of jockeys, many of whom have come through the world of pony racing, are devastated at the tragic loss of Jack de Bromhead, a kindred spirit. Our heartfelt sympathies to Jack’s beloved family and his very many friends. May he rest in peace.” 

Britain's Racecourse Association tweeted: “All at the RCA send our deepest condolences to the de Bromhead family following the death of Jack de Bromhead. Rest in peace.” 

The incident happened during the fifth race on the card shorty after 5pm on Saturday evening.

The day’s racing was immediately abandoned, with Sunday’s card also being cancelled.

Teenage jockey who died in Kerry named as Henry de Bromhead’s son, Jack

