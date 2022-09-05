'We just have to be there': Tallaght schools come together to support community in wake of tragedy

The principal of St Aidan’s Community School in Tallaght where Lisa Cash was a student has said that a plan is in place to offer students at the three local schools a full range of supports in the wake of the weekend tragedy.

Twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley and their sister Lisa Cash, who was minding them at the time, died after an incident in their home in Rossfield Avenue in Brookfield, Tallaght, at 12.30am on Sunday morning.

Kevin Shortall said that the local schools would provide support for everybody in the community.

“We just have to be there to wrap around support, not just for students, but for the community as well.”

People were in shock, this was a very difficult morning so it was important for people to be together and mind each other.

There were strong bonds between the schools and the community, he said.

Many of the staff at the school were from the area so there was a sense of urgency and responsibility “to see what we can do,” Mr Shortall told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

He described Lisa Cash, who did her Leaving Cert in 2021, as a quiet, beautiful, diligent, hard-working student.

She had been a great support for her friends and had worked hard for her Leaving Cert during the difficult time of Covid-19.

“She is remembered as one of the most honest, genuine young people, full of integrity and no fuss, no drama around her. Got about her business and was hugely, highly regarded and very warmly remembered by so many staff members here in the school.

“I couldn’t get over the things that people were saying about her. Just a lovely, lovely person, hugely highly regarded and will be terribly, badly missed. And a lovely big sister to her brothers and sisters as well.

“I believe she was babysitting at the time, and that would have been something that she was just so good at. She was the kind of person you could trust. That’s the person Lisa was.

She was a lovely, lovely person. She was a lovely big sister to her siblings. She was a person you could trust.”

Mr Shortall pointed out that children would be passing the scene of the tragedy on their way to school this morning, so it was important for the school to help them process.

There was going to be worry and trauma in the community, the schools had to be ready for that today.

Schools were places where young people go to be helped.

He said that people were “in shock”, and that the close-knit Brookfield community would “reach out and mind each other” at this difficult time.

“We are all just meeting each other and shaking our heads and giving each other hugs and things like that. It’s a very difficult morning.”

Lisa was "a lovely big sister" to her siblings. Picture: Garda Press Office

The school attended by eight-year-old twins Christy and Chelsea Cawley, who were also killed in the incident, has requested the support of the National Education Psychological Service to help pupils and staff following their deaths.

In a statement, Tomás Hayes, principal of St Aidan’s SNS in Tallaght said: “We are deeply saddened by the event that occurred over the weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased.

“As a school, our priority will be to take every step to ensure that the needs of our students and their families are met, at this challenging time.

“We will be providing support to pupils and school staff to help them deal with this tragedy and have requested the support of the National Education Psychological Service in this respect.”

Post-mortems will be carried out today on the twins today while the post-mortem on Lisa Cash was completed last night.

Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney said that the story “has stunned a lot of people”.

“Like so many other people, I was just so shocked to read about what happened to two beautiful children and a young teenage girl.

“For the community in Tallaght, for the school communities and obviously for the family members and friends of the deceased, this is really an incredibly shocking, tragic time.

“Our thoughts are with them and I think I speak for an awful lot of people when I say that.”

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.