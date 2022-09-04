Memorial plaque to Clarissa McCarthy erected 'in the place she loved best'

A memorial plaque to Clarissa McCarthy who was drowned by her father nine years ago has been erected at the spot she loved and subsequently lost her life. Picture: Clarissa’s Cause

Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 13:28
Sarah Slater

A memorial plaque to a three-year-old girl who was drowned by her father nine years ago has been erected at the spot she loved and subsequently lost her life.

Clarissa McCarthy was killed by her 50-year-old father Martin McCarthy who also took his own life on March 5, 2013, at Audley Cove close to their home outside Ballydehob, Co Cork.

The toddler was buried with her father in Schull cemetery following their deaths but last June following a lengthy campaign her mother Rebecca Saunders had her daughter’s remains exhumed, cremated, and returned to the US.

Ms Saunders, who was 26 when her daughter died, regretted the decision describing it as an “awful mistake” to have her daughter buried with her late husband.

Last March Cork County Council granted permission for the little girl’s remains to be exhumed. Ms Saunders who now lives in Houston, Texas, began a campaign to have her daughter’s body exhumed and a year ago began fundraising to have her brought back to the US.

After an appearance on RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live announcing her plans last year Ms Saunders managed to raise €42,000 from public donations. The money raised was used for legal counsel, exhumation and transfer costs to the US.

Ms Saunders donated funds not used in the process to exhume her daughter’s remains to Edel House in Cork which supports victims of domestic violence and Cork University Maternity Hospital Neonatal Unit.

The plaque reads: "Clarissa Jean McCarthy. Never Truly Gone. Always in our heart. May 22, 2009 to March 5, 2013."

On the official Twitter page, Clarissa’s Cause, Ms Saunders said: “Clarissa’s plaque was put up in Audley Cove today. It’s wonderful to be able to have a small memento to her in the place she loved best despite the negative memory about Audley Cove that runs deep.

“I hope it will always be a place people can celebrate the special girl she was."

Clarissa: A life stolen

