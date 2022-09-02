Man struck by SUV in Waterford dies from injuries

Man struck by SUV in Waterford dies from injuries

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 21:24
Christy Parker

An elderly man who was struck by a SUV on the N25 in west Waterford has died.

Noel Hogan was struck by the vehicle while walking near his home at Kinsalebeg, some 2km from Youghal bridge, at about 10.15am on Thursday.

Mr Hogan, 79, sustained head injuries in the incident and was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

He was placed on a ventilator but passed away overnight.

The deceased lived in Youghal for over 50 years during which time he ran a carpet business and a grocery shop.

He also worked in the former St Raphael's residential care centre and in later life served as a driver with the HSE dialysis sector.

A dedicated St Vincent de Paul member in both communities, Mr Hogan moved to Kinsalebeg from Youghal some 15 years ago.

Both communities are united in shock and mourning from a tragedy that has deprived them of a much-loved personality.

A long-time member and former chairperson of Youghal GAA, Mr Hogan played in the Youghal side that lost the 1972 County Senior Hurling final against Glen Rovers.

Youghal GAA chairman Stephen Twomey says the club is "deeply saddened" by the tragic occurrence. He said: 

Noel was a highly valued and highly respected former player, referee and club officer and a lifelong supporter.

"He was never hesitant in stating his position on issues that arose and his contribution was always insightful and positive.

"He will be dearly missed. The thoughts of all at the club are with Noel's wife Assumpta, children Brian and Ciara, brother Gerard, grandchildren, and other family members," said the chairperson.

Close friend and Kinsalebeg neighbour Liam Allen describes Mr Hogan as "like a brother to all who knew him".

He says his friend integrated quickly with his adopted community and "provided invaluable assistance and advice to countless people, many of whom were in dire need".

"He was extremely generous with his time", he adds.

Gardaí have asked for anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have footage taken on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal between 10am and 10.30am to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058-48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

