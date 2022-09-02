Athletics arena to host refugees for six weeks

'Sport has been a welcome lifeline for many refugees arriving into Ireland in recent months' said Sport Ireland Chief Executive Dr Una May.

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 18:15
Sally Gorman

Sport Ireland has agreed to make the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre available to assist with emergency refugee accommodation.

The arena in Blanchardstown, Dublin is well appointed with permanent shower and recreational facilities.

It will be used for a period of up to six weeks while authorities search for long-term accommodation.

Sport Ireland received the request from the Government as part of an emergency response initiative.

Despite the move having a temporary impact on the arena’s regular users, Sport Ireland say it “is grateful for the support shown by the wider sporting community in making all refugees feel welcome to Ireland”. 

Sport Ireland Chief Executive Dr Una May said it is pleased to be able to help.

“Sport has been a welcome lifeline for many refugees arriving into Ireland in recent months and the wider sport sector is to be commended in that regard.

“Sport Ireland will be offering the use of the facilities on the Sport Ireland campus for use by the refugees for the duration of their stay.

“Sport Ireland would like to place on record its gratitude to customers of the National Indoor Athletics Training Centre for their patience and understanding on this matter,” she concluded.

