Cork student's top Leaving Cert marks have 'blown the roof off the building'

Delight. Shock. Relief.

Those were some of the emotions felt by the more than 60,000 students who at 10am on Friday, logged on and accessed their Leaving Certificate results.

One in four of them, the ones who hadn’t done transition year, hadn’t even sat State exams before as their Junior Cert was cancelled due to Covid.

They had spent more time out of the classroom during their school life than any other year before them.

The class of 2022 had been put through the wringer and came out today on the other side.

Eve Cagney, who attended Gaelcholáiste Charraig Uí Leighin in Co Cork, was one of those celebrating after she got the maximum 625 points.

Principal Donnchadh Ó Cróinín said they knew she would do well but her result had “blown the roof off the building this morning”.

“I wish I could explain it,” Ms Cagney said. “I’m delighted. I can’t lie. It was a very stressful few months. You go through sixth year with that weight on your shoulders. It’s unavoidable. It was all about putting the head down and getting on with it.”

Ms Cagney plans to do international business with Irish in UCC, but not before some celebrations tonight.

"To be honest, our Debs was two days ago,” she added. “That was what we were focusing on in the last few weeks. It was only yesterday and last night I really started thinking about [the results]. My parents are delighted.”

Ciara Madden, Eve Cagney and Emma Murphy are all smiles after receiving their Leaving Cert results at the Gaelcholáiste in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Ross Kenneally, who also attended the Carrigaline school, added: “It’s a massive weight off my shoulders. I was very nervous in the weeks leading up to it. But last night, I accepted it.”

Having achieved a brilliant 575 points, he is well on his way to his course in University College Cork.

“I was very happy with Maths and Geography,” he said. “I’d forgotten about it all completely during the summer but those nerves came back. Everyone I’ve spoken to is delighted.”

Over at CBC Cork, they were celebrating two students — Fergal Desmond and Leonardo Mottareale — getting eight H1s and 13 pupils achieving the maximum 625 points.

Principal David Lordan said it was “fantastic to see them doing so well” after a challenging couple of years.

He added that it was great to see students coming into school to chat with teachers and staff as the new method of getting results online bypasses the traditional attendance at school to get your letter of results.

“It’s a fitting tribute to all the hard work,” he added. “Everyone’s absolutely thrilled for them.”

Eoin Dalton, Ross Kenneally and Finn O' Connor after getting their results. Picture: David Creedon

Emmet O’Sullivan, from Glanmire Community College, said he was delighted with his results.

“I did better than I thought,” he said, with his points enough to get him on an engineering course in MTU.

“There was that pressure this year, but I had the support around me. I was able to put the work in. It was a challenging year. But a good challenge... Maybe I wouldn’t do it again though.”

Classmate Daisy Horan had similar feelings, with her results pointing the way towards Mary Immaculate College in Limerick to study primary school teaching.

“I’m so happy,” she said. “The whole summer flew by, you’d nearly forget about the exams. But this year there was a bit more pressure than there usually would be.”

At the Cork Life Centre, with offers an alternative learning environment and support for young people, those who sat the Leaving Cert went in today to get their results.

“The vibes were just amazing,” said Caoimhe Cotter. “Everyone was beaming. I was very relaxed in the lead up to it. It wasn’t ‘till this morning sitting outside the office that the nerves started.

Ms Cotter thought she’d fail maths, but she passed with flying colours. She’s already been accepted onto a course to study early learning and care, with a view to getting into social work or being an S&A.

She added: “I don’t know how I would’ve managed in a mainstream school. If you need anything here, the counsellors were great, and it was all helpful and relaxed during the year.

“I’m really excited that everything is over now, and I’m moving up in the world.”

Vesta Cimermanaite had been so busy working all summer that she’d mostly forgotten all about the Leaving Cert until this week.

“I have to head back to work now this morning,” she said. “I passed everything, I’m just ecstatic. I thought I’d do worse in Maths so that’s a nice surprise.”

Philip Atkinson congratulates his daughter Caoimhe after she received her Leaving cert results at the Gaelcholáiste in Carrigaline, Co. Cork. Picture: David Creedon

She also credited the Cork Life Centre for its support throughout the year. “You get your own support, and they always back you up no problem,” she said. “I was able to get my head down and work.”

Ryan Sharpe wasn’t expecting much when he went to collect his results.

“I’m still in shock to be honest,” he said, having done well, particularly in music. “I’m over the moon. It’s weird now to have it in front of me and be done.” He said he was aware that the Leaving Cert wouldn’t be the “be all and end all” but is delighted with his results nonetheless.

He now plans to do a PLC in music management, before taking on a trade afterwards.

“I went into Don O’Leary [director of Cork Life Centre] at the start of sixth year. I said I don’t think I’ll be able for it. They’re brilliant for getting young people through here, making you believe in yourself. I’m delighted.”

And as for the celebrations tonight? It’s very much a mixed bag.

There was talk of takeaways at home with partners, pizzas with friends and a night out for others.

All the talk of what happens to the Leaving Cert from here, with inflated grades compared to previous years, can wait just a moment.

After a disrupted few years, this is the time the class of 2022 can breathe a well-earned sigh of relief and reflect on a job well done.