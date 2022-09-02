A third of people with long Covid developed it after Omicron infection 

Over one-third of people with long Covid in the UK developed it after an Omicron infection, the latest government data shows.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) also found more than one in five long Covid patients have been sick for at least two years.

On July 31, an estimated two million people or 3.1% of the British population were experiencing symptoms more than four weeks after their infection.

Omicron-related infections are the most common at 34% or some 681,000 people.

This compares with 29%, or 582,000 people, who linked their symptoms to the original waves during 2020, followed by 19%, or 386,000 linked to a Delta infection.

The smallest group at 13%, or 256,000, linked their ongoing symptoms to an Alpha wave infection.

The length of time people have been affected varies hugely, but 429,000, or 22%, said they first suspected at least two years ago.

Some 892,000, or 45%, said they have had it for about one year, and 1.7 million people or 83% said they first suspected at least 12 weeks before the survey.

Another group of 253,000, or 13%, said they suspected they were developing this condition less than 12 weeks ago.

Symptoms

Fatigue continues to be the most common symptom at 62% of people affected, followed by shortness of breath (37%), difficulty concentrating (33%), and muscle aches (31%).

The vast majority said it is adversely affecting their day-to-day living — coming to 1.5 million people or 73% of the total.

A further 384,000 people, or 19%, said their ability to live a normal life has been “limited a lot” in response to the survey.

Interviews carried out in person, by phone or online indicate some groups appear more susceptible to long Covid, the ONS found.

Prevalence

The prevalence was highest among women, people aged 35 to 69 years and people who already had another health condition or disability.

The condition is also prevalent among people living in more deprived areas, working in social care and people over 16 who were not working and not looking for work.

There is no similar data yet for people in Ireland with long Covid.

In Ireland and other EU countries, long Covid is defined as symptoms continuing for more than 12 weeks after the initial infection. The term ‘post acute Covid’ is used for weeks zero to week 12.

HSE lead for long Covid Dr Siobhan Ni Bhrian previously told the Irish Examiner the HSE has funded a survey to estimate how many people have long Covid, and how many have recovered. This is being carried out by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Hiqa (the health information and quality authority) has also been commissioned to examine international guidelines for clinical care for these patients with a reporting date of November.