Motorcyclist, 20s, seriously injured in Offaly crash

The road remains closed and local diversions have been put in place. File Picture 

Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 22:15
Steven Heaney

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in crash in Offaly this afternoon. 

Gardaí in Birr are at cyrrently the scene of the collision, which occurred in Shannonbridge at approximately 3.45pm, when a motorbike collided with a car.

The motorcyclist, a man in his late 20s, was airlifted to University College Hospital, Galway where he remains in a serious condition. 

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a female in her late 60s, was uninjured.

The road is currently closed and local diversions have been put in place. 

Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct an examination in the morning.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

In particular, they have asked road users who were travelling in Shannonbridge between 3pm and 4pm with camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information should contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

