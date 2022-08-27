‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park

‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park

Anna Nedosekina who came to Ireland in March at a family day event organised by Ukrainian Crisis Centre Ireland in Mountjoy Square, Dublin (Nick Bradshaw/PA Wire)

Sat, 27 Aug, 2022 - 17:53
Michelle Devane, PA

Hundreds of Ukrainians have attended a cultural event in Dublin city centre to celebrate Ukraine’s Independence Day.

The event in Mountjoy Square Park on Saturday was organised by the Ukrainian Crisis Centre Ireland (UCCI), supported by the Embassy of Ukraine.

Families were involved in activities from biscuit decoration to wood craft, painting and dancing. There were also stalls selling traditional Ukrainian cuisine.

Dancers at a family day event organised by Ukrainian Crisis Centre Ireland in Mountjoy Square, Dublin (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

UCCI chief executive Michael Baskin said it was important for the community to come together to celebrate the traditions of their home country in the midst of the difficulties they face.

Mr Baskin, who moved to Ireland more than 20 years ago, said it was particularly important for those who had arrived in Ireland since the war began in Ukraine.

“Everybody has had a great day,” he said.

“It’s about unity. Everybody is relaxed and they are smiling which is very important in all aspects of life.

“Even with the hardship Ukrainians are going through, it’s important to find the time to celebrate.

“It marks for us six months of war and Ukrainians still exist. So there’s something to celebrate.

“They are smiling and dancing.”

A woman at a family day event organised by Ukrainian Crisis Centre Ireland in Mountjoy Square, Dublin (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

More than 40,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since the Russian invasion of their home country six months ago.

UCCI connects the Ukrainian community living in Ireland as well as providing support to Ukrainians displaced by the war.

Read More

Cork man and his dog return home after helping to recover bodies in Ukraine

More in this section

Hefty hike to Irish mortgages if ECB accepts policymaker recommendation Hefty hike to Irish mortgages if ECB accepts policymaker recommendation
Gardai parade Garda Commissioner: Threat to Ireland's democracy has not fully dissipated
Garda stock Two in hospital, one with serious injuries, following Meath collision 
Ukraine#UkrainePlace: Republic of Ireland
Officers have appealed for witnesses (Niall Carson/PA)

23-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Co Antrim

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices