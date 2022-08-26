Energy regulator and Eirgrid row over security of supply system which is 'not fit for purpose'

Energy regulator and Eirgrid row over security of supply system which is 'not fit for purpose'
Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 21:45

The energy regulator has said it has "noted" strong criticism from Eirgrid over the system to bring new energy generation to the grid, in which it said it was "not fit for purpose".

Eirgrid was responding to a report — conducted by EY for the Commission for Energy Regulation — on the workings of the system, which is known as the Capacity Remuneration Mechanism.

Eirgrid said: "Eirgrid holds the view that the current capacity remuneration mechanism is not fit for purpose. As of now, circa 650MW of capacity procured through the auction processes since 2018 has withdrawn and has failed to deliver capacity to the electricity grid."

It also said that it had "highlighted to the CRU (Commission for Regulation of Utilities) the failure of the market mechanism to deliver" and had asked the CRU "to urgently amend the mechanism to ensure security of supply".

Eirgrid said it would consider the EY report and respond in due course, adding: "The future of the capacity markets is critical to the success of our country. 

"If we cannot successfully procure and, more critically, deliver on the procurement of conventional generation we cannot support social and economic growth, ensure the security of our electricity supply or secure the very necessary transition to renewable energy in line with the Government’s Climate Action Plan."

According to the CRU: "The Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, requested the Commission for Regulation of Utilities in 2021 to review the performance of the SEM capacity remuneration mechanism (CRM).

"Following this request, the CRU included this piece of work under the Security of Supply Programme which commenced in September 2021.

"The CRU procured EY to perform this review. EY prepared the report following engagement with both regulators, DECC, market participant representative bodies and the TSOs.

"It should be noted that the CRM is jointly governed by CRU and Utility Regulator (UR) under SEM arrangements through the SEM Committee. The current market design was the subject of a State aid clearance process by the European Commission and is in line with EU requirements for such capacity mechanisms.

"The EY report on CRM has been reviewed by the SEM Committee which is already progressing some of the recommendations and has issued this current call for comments on further proposed steps. 

"In the call for comments, the SEM Committee welcomes the views of the industry and stakeholders on the recommendations. The CRU notes Eirgrid’s comments and will take them on board in the context of the consultation."

Read More

Energy watchdog to appear before Oireachtas committee amid fears over winter supply

More in this section

Woman in her 80s dies in Midleton crash Woman in her 80s dies in Midleton crash
American football comes to Dublin Taoiseach greets US marching band ahead of American football clash in Dublin
Fertility cow monitor Fears for more than 50 jobs at Galway dairy plant after sale of milk interests
EnergyEnergy supplyWinterPlace: IrelandOrganisation: EirgridOrganisation: CRU
<p>The announcement from SSE Airtricity came just a day after energy regulator CRU announced new measures aimed at supporting households this winter. File photo</p>

Warnings of more to come after 'unprecedented' SSE Airtricity price hike 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices