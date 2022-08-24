Charity in 'uphill' bid to raise funds to help more than 400 children 

Three-year-old Lilly Parackal from Galway spent much of the first year of her life in hospital, having been diagnosed with a chromosome 2 imbalance. This left Lilly with developmental delays, heart and lung problems, and needing to be tube-fed.

Her mother Edel said that the family would struggle to cope without the help of a nurse from the Jack and Jill Foundation, who helps with her full-time care at home.

“Our Jack and Jill nurse gives us back time to spend with our other children, time where we know Lilly is in good, capable hands and we don’t have to worry.

“My parents have passed away, and my husband’s parents are in India, so we don’t have grandparents we can call on to help, so we are very much reliant on the nurses to get a break,” she explained.

On Wednesday, Lily met Connacht Rugby captain Jack Carty with his teammates Gavin Thornbury and Tom Farrell in Galway to launch this year’s fundraiser for the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Jack Carty and teammates Gavin Thornbury and Tom Farrell with Lily and Edel Parackal and Lily's siblings Jacob, 7, and Tess, 8, in Rinville Park, Galway, urging people to go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill during the month of October.

The children’s charity says this year it is supporting 412 children, the highest number of families relying on them at any one time during their 25-year history.

It offers respite and support to parents who are giving full-time care to seriously ill children, including nurses who come to the family home and support for siblings of a sick child.

Jack and Jill CEO Carmel Doyle said: “Every year, it’s an uphill challenge to raise the money we require to provide our service.”

Each child receives up to 80 hours of home nursing care per month at a cost of €1,440 per month, or a full-year cost of €17,280 each.

Ms Doyle said monies raised by their annual fundraiser ‘Up the Hill’ enables them to keep offering support to a growing number of children.

The charity supports children aged under six with a range of conditions, including those diagnosed with a brain injury, cerebral palsy, or given a genetic diagnosis. Among them are children unable to walk or talk and who may be tube-fed or relying on oxygen.

They also offer palliative care at home.

For details on how to register for Up the Hill for Jack and Jill 2022, see Jack and Jill Foundation