Charity in 'uphill' bid to raise funds to help more than 400 children 

Charity in 'uphill' bid to raise funds to help more than 400 children 

Lilly Parackal, age 3, from Roscam, Galway, with her Mum Edel Parackal and Jack Carty, captain of Connacht Rugby team, who is a Jack and Jill ambassador.  Picture: Andrew Downes

Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 19:00
Niamh Griffin

Three-year-old Lilly Parackal from Galway spent much of the first year of her life in hospital, having been diagnosed with a chromosome 2 imbalance. This left Lilly with developmental delays, heart and lung problems, and needing to be tube-fed.

Her mother Edel said that the family would struggle to cope without the help of a nurse from the Jack and Jill Foundation, who helps with her full-time care at home.

“Our Jack and Jill nurse gives us back time to spend with our other children, time where we know Lilly is in good, capable hands and we don’t have to worry.

“My parents have passed away, and my husband’s parents are in India, so we don’t have grandparents we can call on to help, so we are very much reliant on the nurses to get a break,” she explained.

On Wednesday, Lily met Connacht Rugby captain Jack Carty with his teammates Gavin Thornbury and Tom Farrell in Galway to launch this year’s fundraiser for the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Jack Carty and teammates Gavin Thornbury and Tom Farrell with Lily and Edel Parackal and Lily's siblings Jacob, 7, and Tess, 8, in Rinville Park, Galway, urging people to go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill during the month of October.
Jack Carty and teammates Gavin Thornbury and Tom Farrell with Lily and Edel Parackal and Lily's siblings Jacob, 7, and Tess, 8, in Rinville Park, Galway, urging people to go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill during the month of October.

The children’s charity says this year it is supporting 412 children, the highest number of families relying on them at any one time during their 25-year history.

It offers respite and support to parents who are giving full-time care to seriously ill children, including nurses who come to the family home and support for siblings of a sick child.

Jack and Jill CEO Carmel Doyle said: “Every year, it’s an uphill challenge to raise the money we require to provide our service.” 

Each child receives up to 80 hours of home nursing care per month at a cost of €1,440 per month, or a full-year cost of €17,280 each.

Ms Doyle said monies raised by their annual fundraiser ‘Up the Hill’ enables them to keep offering support to a growing number of children.

The charity supports children aged under six with a range of conditions, including those diagnosed with a brain injury, cerebral palsy, or given a genetic diagnosis. Among them are children unable to walk or talk and who may be tube-fed or relying on oxygen.

They also offer palliative care at home.

For details on how to register for Up the Hill for Jack and Jill 2022, see Jack and Jill Foundation

Read More

Campaigners welcome backing for expanded children’s services at Cork hospital

More in this section

Robert Troy asked housing minister to support landlords seeking to evict tenants during pandemic  Robert Troy asked housing minister to support landlords seeking to evict tenants during pandemic 
Dublin Airport's new North Runway begins operations First flight takes off from new €320m Dublin Airport runway
Farmer, 70s, killed after tractor overturns in Offaly Farmer, 70s, killed after tractor overturns in Offaly
#Childrens HealthCharity#Connacht RugbyOrganisation: Jack and Jill Foundation
<p>Across Europe up to Monday there were 16,750 monkeypox cases.</p>

Ireland sees rise in monkeypox cases as number in hospital remain low

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices