Apparent near miss involving two planes at Dublin Airport a 'normal operational matter'

An IAA spokesperson said "these types of occurrences are not uncommon at busy international airports similar to Dublin Airport, where both aircraft departures and arrivals are operating from a single runway".

Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 20:58
Liz Dunphy and Paul Hosford

Online images which showed an apparent near miss between two planes at Dublin Airport in fact illustrated a “normal operational matter” not uncommon at busy international airports.

Images from the website Flightradar24 shows one plane apparently swooping over another on the runway at Dublin Airport.

It appears as though an Aer Lingus flight is on the runway getting ready to leave Dublin for Orlando when a Ryanair flight arriving from Paris comes to land in the same part of the runway and is diverted immediately above it.

But the Irish Aviation Authority said that this "go around" procedure was in fact a normal operational matter common in busy airports.

“We always operate with European Aviation Safety Agency approved fail safe procedures in place,” a statement from the IAA said.

“A go-around procedure was instructed and these types of occurrences are not uncommon at busy international airports similar to Dublin Airport, where both aircraft departures and arrivals are operating from a single runway.

“Safety is our number one priority and these types of safety procedures are routinely handled by our skilled air traffic controllers and are considered part of normal operations at busy aerodromes.” 

 The IAA Air Navigation Services Provider recently opened its state-of-the-art Air Traffic Control Tower at Dublin airport and is using air traffic management systems from the COOPANS alliance, one of the worlds’ safest ATM systems in operation, the IAA said.

