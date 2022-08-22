Taoiseach admits Government 'taken by surprise' by energy supply challenges

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has admitted the Government "was taken a bit by surprise" about the current challenges to the energy supply, and conceded that "people would perhaps have expected an earlier warning system".

The Government has launched a review into the energy supply concerns that have accelerated in recent months, with a number of system alerts issued by Eirgrid when the country's power system is feeling the strain of the amount of energy being used.

Dr Rachel Fellowes and Maureen Minihane, Director of Nursing for Bantry General Hospital, meet the Taoiseach at today's official opening. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

It is thought that the remit of the review - to be led by former secretary-general of the Department of the Taoiseach, Dermot McCarthy - will include examining why potential power shortages were not predicted at an earlier stage, as well as examining if the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) and Eirgrid have handled the burgeoning issue competently.

Speaking as he opened a newly built injury unit at Bantry General Hospital in West Cork, Mr Martin said: "Dermot McCarthy was a former secretary-general which means he has considerable experience in terms of how government systems work.

"Eamon Ryan was of the view that he would be a very appropriate person to go through the decision-making around how we are, where we are, in terms of energy security situation, particularly in terms of the role of the regulator, the CRU, and Eirgrid, and any issues that may emerge.

"There is no question that there is growing demand on our energy because we are growing as an economy, we’re growing as a population. Nonetheless, people would perhaps have expected an earlier warning system in relation to some of this that is materialising. I think it’s a good idea to do that, and that’s important because of more broader issues, measures that we take now to ensure we maintain energy security for the country."

Adele Kershaw and patient Chelsey (7) from Bantry meet the Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the official opening of a newly constructed Injury Unit in Bantry General Hospital today. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

His comments follow similar remarks he made following the Michael Collins Commemoration at Béal na Bláth on Sunday, where he said that "late last year at some stage, there would have been indications from the CRU that there were challenges in respect of energy".

"Government was taken a bit by surprise in respect of that presentation and so it directed the powers to procure on an emergency basis, capacity to generate energy," he said.

The Government "is prepared to do whatever it takes to protect the energy security situation to the public and society in general", Mr Martin claimed.

At the same event, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the country "managed to get through the last winter without any major problems", but that there are plans to bring additional generation over the course of the winter.

"There are also plans to encourage homeowners and big energy users, particularly industry, to use less energy at peak times and more energy at other times, and plans to bring in a lot more capacity particularly next year in renewables and gas which is going to be needed for the foreseeable future.

"I think what we’re all disappointed about is that it was anticipated that we would need more electricity supply in the last couple of years, and a lot of the contracts and options that the energy companies were given fell through, and that generation didn’t come online, which puts us in a vulnerable position every time the two power stations are out.

Carole Croke, General Manager at Bantry General Hospital and the Taoiseach Micheál Martin at today's official opening in Bantry General Hospital. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

"We can run into difficulties. But we have a plan to get on top of it, certainly by this time next year, we have lots of additional generation online," Mr Varadkar said.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach hailed the importance of Bantry General Hospital to the West Cork region as he opened the newly constructed injury unit.

"There is a tremendous community spirit behind this hospital and there is a tremendous esprit de corps within the hospital itself and I’m looking forward now to the new endoscopy suite and the new stroke rehabilitation unit," he said.