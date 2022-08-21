Gardaí appeal for information after body pulled from Dublin canal

The scene at Ballybough Bridge remains cordoned off by gardaí.

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 21:30
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man's body was pulled from the water of the Royal Canal this afternoon at around 12:30pm in Dublin. 

The man's body has been removed from the scene, where it was discovered near Ballybough Bridge, and taken to the city morgue in Whitehall where a postmortem is due to take place. 

Gardaí have said that they are investigating "all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery of the body, and an examination of the scene has taken place. 

A garda spokesperson said that Mountjoy gardaí are appealing to anyone who has seen "anything unusual in the area or can assist them" to get in touch. 

Anyone with relevant information can contact Mountjoy garda station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.

