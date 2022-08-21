Tycoon Ben Dunne selling art collection featuring high-profile Lavery painting

Tycoon Ben Dunne selling art collection featuring high-profile Lavery painting
Sir John Lavery’s Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 will be among the collection (PA)
Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 11:00
Cate McCurry, PA

Former supermarket tycoon Ben Dunne and his wife Mary are selling part of their personal art collection in an exhibition set to generate millions in sales.

The Mary and Ben Dunne Collection, featuring 39 paintings, will be displayed at Gormleys in Dublin from September 8-22, before moving to Belfast for two weeks.

Among the collection is Sir John Lavery’s Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922 – the painting of the funeral of Michael Collins.

Mr Dunne, 73, who runs a chain of six gyms in Dublin, Meath and Laois, said: “We are at a stage where we are downsizing and we haven’t got the space to display the full collection, so we are happy to bring part of it to exhibition and sale.”

A great collection is more than a group of pictures - it is a work of art in its own right

The collection includes works by Irish artists such as Jack B Yeats, John Lavery, Roderic O’Conor, Mary Swanzy and Walter Osborne, some valued at up to 1 million euro.

Two works which experts believe will attract enormous interest from collectors were inspired by momentous events in 20th century-Ireland – the Bloody Sunday massacre in Croke Park in 1920 and the 1922 funeral of revolutionary hero Collins.

Art expert Mark Adams said: “A great collection is more than a group of pictures – it is a work of art in its own right in which the works of art that form it, and the conversation between them, become more than the sum of their parts.

“In using their own brilliant eye for a painting and seeking out the advice of the late Alan Hobart, Ben and Mary Dunne have formed a collection which captures Ireland in all its infinite facets.”

Yeats’s Singing The Dark Rosaleen (1921) will be offered for sale in the region of 1 million euro and depicts an impromptu performance of the patriotic poem My Dark Rosaleen by two middle-aged men and a fiddle player in the middle of the crowd at Croke Park.

The painting is a moving response to the events at GAA headquarters a year earlier, when 13 spectators and Tipperary right full-back and captain Michael Hogan were shot dead in the stadium by RIC Auxiliaries.

In Sketch For Pro-Cathedral, Dublin 1922, Belfast-born Lavery captured the view he had of Collins’s memorial service from his vantage point in the organ balcony at the Pro-Cathedral.

His epic work – one of three featured in the Dunnes’ collection – is widely regarded as an authentic snapshot of the funeral and was painted during the service.

A strong piece by Roscommon painter O’Conor is also expected to generate interest from potential buyers, while Dublin landscape artist Swanzy has two paintings featured.

Born in 1882, she was noted for her broad range of styles, and Houses On A Mountainous Landscape (c.1920) is indicative of her early interest in Modernism.

In The Viaduct (c.1930), described by experts as a “light and airy Cubist” work, she adopts a low point of view to create a powerful relationship between the architecture in the painting and the viewer.

More in this section

Cost of living crisis Child recovering in hospital after plane diverts to Shannon Airport
Garda stock British toddler killed by car while on holiday in Roscommon
Cyclist in his 60s dies in Kildare after collision with tractor  Cyclist in his 60s dies in Kildare after collision with tractor 
ArtPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Both Leo Varadkar and Taoiseach Micheál Martin are due to address the Michael Collins centenary commemoration this afternoon.</p>

Tánaiste: Many who fought against Michael Collins' beliefs have now accepted his approach

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices