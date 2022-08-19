Police interview man over Michaela McAreavey video

Police interview man over Michaela McAreavey video
Detectives have conducted a voluntary interview of a 21-year-old man in an investigation into a video posted online in June relating to Michaela McAreavey (PA)
Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 14:15
Rebecca Black, PA

Detectives have conducted a voluntary interview of a 21-year-old man in an investigation into a video posted online in June relating to Michaela McAreavey.

The interview took place on Friday, police said.

This is the latest development in the fallout from the video. Apparently filmed in an Orange Hall in greater Belfast, it appeared to show several men singing a chant that mocked the death of Mrs McAreavey while on her honeymoon.

It prompted widespread condemnation across the political sphere in Northern Ireland and beyond.

In the police investigation into the video, so far four males have attended voluntarily for interview.

A 31-year-old man arrested on Wednesday August 10 was released on bail pending further enquiries.

The 27-year-old Co Tyrone teacher was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10 2011.

Mrs McAreavey, who had married her husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

The Orange Order, which branded the video “abhorrent”, has launched its own investigation into the incident.

