Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing Dublin man

Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 18:14
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Dublin man who's been missing since Monday.  

Tomasz Piorczynski, 32, was last seen in the Clondalkin area of Dublin 22 on the morning of Monday, August 15.

Tomasz is described as being approximately 6 foot 5 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and grey eyes.

When last seen, Tomasz was driving a red Ford Focus (161 D registered).

"Gardaí and Tomasz's family are concerned for his welfare," said a garda spokesperson.

Anyone with information on Tomasz’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

