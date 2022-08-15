Heatwave officially over as intense thunderstorms and flooding reported across the country

Shocking footage has emerged of flooding in New Ross, Co Wexford on Monday evening, marking the end of Ireland’s latest heatwave.

A Status Orange thunderstorm warning had been issued, warning of “heavy downpours of rain and hail” as well as flooding for several counties.

Despite the warning ending at 10pm, severe downpours have resulted in spot flooding in the Wexford town among other locations.

Motorists in the area have been urged to take extra care, especially on the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy bridge following what’s been described as a freak weather incident.

It’s reported that Bagenalstown in Co Carlow was also flooded earlier today, with Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather alerting that flash floods in Tullow resulted in the main Carlow to Tullow road being blocked and closed at Tullowbeg.

Flash floods in Tullow with the main Carlow to Tullow road blocked and closed at Tullowbeg. My nearby station has recorded 40mm of rain in one hour. pic.twitter.com/VzjbvrPzjr — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) August 15, 2022

Thunderstorms have wreaked havoc on power supply networks in parts of Ireland over the past 24 hours, with the ESB ensuring that full power will be restored over the course of this evening.

It comes just a couple of days after several temperature records were broken across the country, with most places experiencing temperatures of close to or above 30C.

Met Eireann have said that showers will continue in parts of Munster and south Leinster tonight, “with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm”.

However it’s due to dry up overnight with clear spells and “a few well scattered showers” as temperatures fall as low as a cool 10 degrees in parts “Dry for most tomorrow morning with just well scattered light showers,” the forecaster said

The best of sunny spells will be in the west and southwest as rain will become more isolated throughout the day, though staying warm with temperatures of up to 19C with some fresh northerly winds.