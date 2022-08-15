Hospital fears as up to 336,451 Irish adults may have long Covid

The number of long Covid patients in Ireland could be as high as 336,451 adults, with the Government warning that hospitals risk being overwhelmed as sufferers present with complex health conditions.

The estimate, by Independent TD Denis Naughten, is based on new data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) showing that 69% of the Irish population have had Covid and a large-scale Dutch study, published in The Lancet, which found one in eight Covid infections lead to long Covid.

"The numbers are just staggering," Mr Naughten said.

“Dublin has the highest number of patients suffering the long-term effects of Covid-19 with 100,650, with Co Leitrim at the other end of the scale with 2,075 patients."

In Cork, 168,052 positive PCR tests were identified — indicating that up to 34,151 people could have long Covid.

Denis Naughten TD: 'Such a large number of long Covid patients presenting to our health service with complex health conditions will overwhelm our hospitals.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

In Kerry the positive PCRS have come to 44, 531, indicating up to 9,075 people could be experiencing long Covid.

He said that, by population, Carlow has the most long Covid patients at 4,750.

“The reality is that such a large number of long Covid patients presenting to our health service with complex health conditions will overwhelm our hospitals as we begin to plan for a winter of hospital overcrowding,” he warned.

"We need to see this surge of long Covid patients managed with a coordinated response from Government which, based on responses that I have received previously, has not been forthcoming."

Health experts accept there are up to 200 symptoms linked to long Covid.

Covid case numbers are dropping in Ireland although medical experts have predicted further infections in the autumn. On Monday, there were 361 Covid patients in hospital, including 18 needing intensive care.

Meanwhile the Covid-19 booster vaccine campaign has widened out to include all over-60s and pregnant women. This will include over-55s from August 22, and over-50s from the week after that.