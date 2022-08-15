Booster vaccines for over-60s available from pharmacies from today

The Irish Pharmaceutical Society is calling on the public to book in advance for booster vaccines which will be available in some community pharmacies for the over 60 cohort from today.

David Twomey, spokesperson for the Society said that generally, people would need an appointment, but that some would be able to accommodate “different scenarios”.

Mr Twomey pointed out that 85% of people in the country were within five kilometres of a pharmacy which made pharmacies an ideal location for the rollout of the booster vaccine to other age groups.

The booster vaccine would be available in community pharmacies around the country, he said – in 76 pharmacies in Cork and in 159 in Dublin.

Anyone who had Covid recently would have to wait four months before they can get their booster, he explained.

It would be available to over 60s from today, and also to pregnant women (16 weeks or more).

From August 22, the booster will be available to over 55s and to the over 50 age group from August 29.

The vaccination programme keeps people out of hospital, said Mr Twomey so it was prudent to take it when it was available.

“I would encourage people to support the (vaccination) programme," he told RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland.

Mr Twomey acknowledged that some people might wait a few weeks to get the flu vaccine at the same time.