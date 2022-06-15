Skin Nerd: Three easy steps to soothe sunburned skin

Pregnant hoomans must take extra care of what they use on their skin, but there are no such concerns with Kinvara Active Rosehip day cream. During pregnancy, your body temperature rises, meaning that you should avoid heavy-duty emollient products — instead opt for lightweight hydrators. This ultra-light cream is described as powered by plants and is packed with skin goodness in the form of omegas, hyaluronic acid, fatty acids, and minerals. It is pH-balanced, and ideal for anyone looking for nourishment without a greasy residue. It works well as a night cream but can be used in the daytime too — just remember to layer SPF on top!
Kinvara Active Rosehip Day Cream, €25.95, meagherspharmacy.ie