Researchers find high blood pressure drug could treat motor neurone disease 

Researchers have taken an "important new step" in finding a treatment for motor neurone disease after they found a drug commonly used for enlarged prostates and high blood pressure could treat the illness.

MND is a group of rare diseases that destroy cells called motor neurons and causes patients to slowly lose the function of their muscles.

There are currently more than 420 living with MND in Ireland and registered with the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. Broadcaster Charlie Bird was diagnosed with the condition last year.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have now demonstrated the drug terazosin protects against the death of motor neurons in zebrafish, mice, and stem cell models by increasing energy protection.

Alongside partners at Oxford University, experts wanted to determine if the drug could also protect motor neurons from MND.

They focused on an enzyme - an active molecule in the cells - involved in energy production called PGK1.

Motor neurons were grown in a dish and experts demonstrated that terazosin protects these cells by increasing energy levels. Terazosin also protected motor neurons in a mouse model of MND, improving survival and delaying the progression of paralysis.

Clinical trial

They believe this could slow the progression of the disease in humans and are now looking into launching a clinical trial with 50 patients from the Oxford MND Care and Research Centre to participate in a feasibility study which will examine the impact of terazosin on key indicators of disease progression.

Motor neurons need to produce energy to carry the brain's instructions to the muscles. If there is not enough energy, the messages cannot be transferred effectively and movement is affected.

The research was funded by MND Scotland which says it is "delighted" to see a potential new therapy for the disease.

Dr Jane Haley, Director of Research for MND Scotland, said: "We are delighted that, as a result of the study, the drug will move to a feasibility study in Oxford, involving people living with MND.

This is a wonderful example of researchers, clinicians and MND charities working together to try and speed up the search for new treatments for MND - because it's about time we found a cure.

Dr Helena Chaytow, senior postdoctoral researcher at University of Edinburgh's Euan MacDonald Centre and first author of the study, said: "Our work shows that terazosin is protective of motor neuron cell death in multiple models of MND, making it an exciting new potential therapy.

"The benefit of working with terazosin is that it is already prescribed for a different health condition, so we know that it is safe for humans and could quickly move to the clinic."