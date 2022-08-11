Defence Forces still haven't received pandemic payment

Frustration is mounting among members of the Defence Forces who carried out many anti- Covid duties during the pandemic but still haven’t received the special €1,000 payment the Government promised people involved in the frontline battle against the virus.

PDForra, which represents 6,500 enlisted personnel, many of whom are entitled to the payment, has written three times to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly asking when it will be made. However, the association has yet to receive a reply.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan said the association’s latest request for information went to Mr Donnelly last week.

“The most recent correspondence was the last of three correspondences that were sent to the minister’s various emails. Unfortunately, we've not received a response to our latest email seeking clarification on when our members might receive the payment,” Mr Guinan said.

To date, the Defence Forces have to date provided the equivalent of 123,450 personnel full shifts to support the HSE, of which 2,116 were undertaken by reservists. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Our members appreciate it was only proper that nurses and doctors who worked on the frontline should be recognised first. However, it's months now since the announcement was made and many people who answered the call of the State’s response against Covid have received payment, but, unfortunately, members of the Defence Forces have received no word on when they might receive it,” the PDForra general secretary said.

“At this juncture a significant number of members are contacting our office seeking clarification on details of the administration of payment, with some expressing dissatisfaction at what they deem an inordinate delay since the announcement,” he said.

Mr Guinan said many PDForra members feel frustrated at the fact that there are constant calls for the Defence Forces to be called into each and every crisis that arises, but they are the last to receive even modest payments that have to be fought for after they are assigned additional duties.

The Air Corps made numerous trips to Germany, taking Covid tests for analysis. The Naval Service provided floating testing centres and logistical back up to the HSE. The Army did likewise and deployed personnel at testing centres, nursing homes etc.

“Our association continues to call for clarity on the payment details, but needless to say, delays like this have a detrimental impact on morale, with many personnel concluding they'd be more valued outside of the Defence Forces,” Mr Guinan said.