O'Leary: Ryanair's €10 fares to disappear due to rising fuel prices

Ryanair’s trademark one euro and €10 fares will not be seen for a “number of years” due to soaring fuel prices, the budget airline’s boss has said.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Michael O’Leary said he expected Ryanair’s average fare to rise by about 10 euros over the next five years, from around €40 last year to roughly €50 by 2027.