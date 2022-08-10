Heatwave hits as temperatures to surpass 26C in some Munster spots today

The heatwave is here, and Munster and Leinster are due to see the highest temperatures today, as some isolated spots will surpass 26C.

Met Éireann says that today is expected to be "dry, warm and sunny," with light winds, and a sea breeze developing in the afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to between 9C and 13C, as we are due a dry and clear evening.

Tomorrow will be even hotter with temperatures rising to 28C and 29C in some areas. The day will be dry, hot, and sunny with a light sea breeze.

Large crowds pictured enjoying the sunshine and good weather on Brittas Bay beach in Wicklow. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

The high temperatures are expected to hold up through to the weekend, when temperatures are once again expected to hit 29C, although some light rain showers will break up the heat on Friday and Saturday.

Rain could then become heavy on Sunday, and temperatures are expected to fall back to the average for this time of year on Monday, with rain showers being brought in by low pressure taking over.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow high-temperature warning for Munster and Leinster

Linda Hughes from Met Éireann has said it is unlikely that this warning will be upgraded any higher but some counties - particularly in south Connaught - could be added at a later point.

A weather advisory is currently in place for the entire country and will remain in effect until midnight on Monday.

Meanwhile, Irish Water has warned that it is watching closely to see if water restrictions will be needed as the hot spell continues.

Interventions are currently underway at 13 water supplies to ensure that they do not run dry, while 60 others across Ireland are on a watch list amid concern they will reach critical levels and may need to be restricted.

Heatwaves are sweeping the rest of Europe as well, as Climatologist John Sweeney has warned the world was effectively reaping the rewards of inaction on climate change.

People enjoy the hot weather on Primrose Hill in London where the grass is dry due to lack of water. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales as a new heatwave looms. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Recent heatwaves in Europe were a consequence of the lack of action, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We're seeing a more marked intensification of heatwaves, a more marked intensification of the frequency and intensity of them by three to four times the average for this part of the middle latitudes.

“It's something that we have been telling people about for many years now but certainly this has been a brutal summer in much of Europe. We know now for example that the heatwave last month in the UK was ten times more likely as a consequence of what we've been doing to climate.

“So, we're effectively reaping the rewards of much of the inaction that the globe has had on this topic over many years now and that consequence is coming home to roost big time in Europe.”

Professor Sweeney said that river flows had dramatically reduced over much of the continent. The River Rhine was down to less than 50 centimetres in depth near Koblenz, effectively cutting off that artery of transport and freight.

The River Po in Northern Italy was down to about 10 percent of its average flow at this time of year, while Spain had suffered more than most European countries from the whole sequence of heatwaves this summer, he added.

Europe was running out of water and heatwaves were now being named in an effort to sensitise people in the same way the public was sensitised to winter storms and to hurricanes.

“It's an example of Europe going down this road of increasing extremes and increasing hardship and not just in terms of consequences but in terms of mortality. The official statistics from Spain and Portugal are showing now that over 1,000 people died in that spike in temperatures last month. We can expect to see that happening in many other parts of Europe as the data comes out.

“Heatwaves have consequences for us all," he said.

In Ireland, the public is urged to take care during the hot spell as UV levels will be high, especially under clear skies.

There will be a risk of heat stress, particularly among the more vulnerable in our communities.