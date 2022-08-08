One in six European households are behind on energy bills as prices soar

One in six European households are behind on energy bills as prices soar

Some 28% of respondents to the survey said they expect payment problems.

Mon, 08 Aug, 2022 - 20:45
Pádraig Hoare

Around one in six European households are in arrears when it comes to paying utility bills, as spiralling energy costs and the Ukrainian invasion by Russia continues to profoundly affect the continent.

According to findings from the Dublin-based EU agency European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions, or Eurofound, some 16% of people are behind with their bill payments.

Ireland is below the EU average of 15.9%, but not by much, with 14.7% in arrears, according to Eurofound's latest survey of the bloc's citizens.

"The extent to which energy poverty affects respondents varies greatly according to their country of residence. 

"The proportion of respondents reporting being behind with their utility bills ranges from 7% in Denmark and Sweden to 50% in Greece," Eurofound said of its spring findings, the fifth survey so far in its Living With Covid-19 series, with 200,000 respondents across the member states.

A significant percentage of people in the EU expressed concern about their ability to pay bills in the next three months, the agency warned.

Some 28% of all respondents expect payment problems, while 31% of households with a car anticipate having difficulties to pay for the costs to keep it up and running, Eurofound said.

"For financially vulnerable households, energy poverty is an even higher risk — 45% of people who reported having difficulty making ends meet are worried they will not be able to pay their utility bills in the next three months.

This worry increases substantially among households that are already in arrears. 

"On average, 74% of them express concern that they will not be able to pay their utility bills in the next three months."

The latest round of the survey took place from the end of March to the beginning of May.

Read More

Energy provider Pinergy announces sixth price hike since January 2021

More in this section

Charity calls on cyclists to back men's mental health in 'Wheels of Change' events across Ireland Charity calls on cyclists to back men's mental health in 'Wheels of Change' events across Ireland
Lifeboat crews rescue eight people in three separate incidents in Cork and Dublin Lifeboat crews rescue eight people in three separate incidents in Cork and Dublin
Renewed appeal to house Ukrainian refugees as student accommodation dries up  Renewed appeal to house Ukrainian refugees as student accommodation dries up 
#Energy Prices#Cost of livingBillsPlace: EuropePlace: IrelandPlace: DublinPlace: GreecePlace: SwedenPlace: DenmarkOrganisation: Eurofound
<p>The drugs were seized at Dublin Airport (Niall Carson/PA)</p>

Major cannabis haul found in package marked ‘clothes’ at Dublin Airport

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices