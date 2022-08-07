Dillon Quirke funeral to take place on Tuesday

The funeral of Tipperary senior hurler Dillon Quirke will take place in his native Clonoulty on Tuesday.

Quirke, 24, died after he collapsed prior to half time in Clonoulty-Rossmore's senior championship game against Kilruane McDonaghs in Thurles last Friday night.

He was then brought to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel. The captain of his team, Quirke had previously spoken about a heart condition which forced him to take time out of hurling in 2019.

Dillon Quirke of Tipperary in action against Waterford in a Allianz Hurling League Division 1 match between Tipperary and Waterford at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary, in 2020. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were among those who expressed sympathies at the passing of the 2018 All-Ireland U21 winner.

“As President of Ireland, I wish to express my deepest sympathies on the passing of Dillon Quirke,” stated President Higgins.

This is an inestimable loss not only to his family and friends but to his entire community to which he was making such a contribution. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Mr Martin commented on Twitter: "Shocked and saddened by the passing of Dillon Quirke. My deepest sympathies to all his family, friends, his team-mates, and all the community in Tipperary.”

GAA president Larry McCarthy articulated his condolences to Quirke’s family on the association’s official website, stating: “There is a huge sense of shock across the GAA community at the tragic loss of Dillon who had already achieved so much in his young life.

“He was a young man in his prime with so much potential and promise, and on behalf of the GAA family I would like to extend my sympathies to Dillon’s father and mother, Dan and Hazel, and his sisters, Shannon and Kellie, at what is an unimaginably difficult time.”

Munster chairman and Tipperary man Ger Ryan hailed Quirke’s character: “Dillon was an outstanding player who excelled at school, club and county level.

Dillon epitomised all that is good in sport displaying skill, courage and sportsmanship in abundance, winning many accolades during his all too brief hurling career."

Quirke’s father Dan was on the 1989 Clonoulty-Rossmore team that captured the club’s first county title in 101 years. Dillon emulated that feat when he starred in the side that claimed the Dan Breen Cup in 2018.

Former Tipperary hurling star and former monaghan hurling manager Joe Hayes celebrates with Dillon Quirke of Clonoulty / Rossmore after the Tipperary Water County Senior Hurling Championship final between Clonoulty / Rossmore and Nenagh Éire Óg at Semple Stadium, in Thurles, Tipperary. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Quirke’s uncles-in-law are Andrew Fryday, chairman of the club, and Tipperary great Declan Ryan, who was manager of the team on Friday.

All games in Tipperary this past weekend were called off as a mark of respect. Quirke will be reposed in his homeplace in Clonoulty this afternoon before his funeral Mass takes place in St John The Baptist Church in the village at 12pm on Tuesday.