'Dillon had the perfect attitude. He was exemplary. He was so unselfish with his club'

Grief makes circles.

Dillon Quirke’s death last Friday evening will affect many people for the longest time. The Quirke family, Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA Club and County Tipperary are the immediate rings through which shock and sorrow raced. A note struck over and over again? Disbelief.

GAA life finds best lift at games during July and August. Nothing seems impossible. That a young man, 24 years of age, should pass away in this context offends nature. He had been hurling superbly against Kilruane MacDonaghs on an ordinary beautiful evening.

Another ring of grief? West Tipperary. Dillon Quirke was admired throughout the division. Neighbours deeply knew his worth.

Franny Quinn, a Cappawhite clubman, is a longstanding family friend of the Quirkes, the Frydays and the Ryans. “It’s the old and lovely GAA story,” he begins. “I was watching Dillon playing for Clonulty since U12. You couldn’t miss how talented he was, from the start.

“I suppose I kept an extra eye on Dillon because of the friendship with Dan [Quirke], his father, and with Andrew [Fryday], his uncle, and Declan [Ryan], his uncle in law. They are all just straight up GAA men. We used to golf together as a fourball, before the Covid hit.”

Quinn continues: “It was just the ordinary things, as West Tipp people. As well, my wife would be friendly with Hazel, Dillon’s mother. You had hurling and golfing and the odd holiday together. We just get on.

“There is fierce club rivalry in the division. Of course there is. I hurled for Cappa’ against the three boys in our day, and they were serious hurlers. But when we are together, out for a drink or away on a trip, there are no distinctions whatsoever, no Cappa’ or Clonoulty. Just enjoyment of the time of life we are in now.”

This neighbour offers depth at worst possible moment: “It’s truly a tragic story now. But we shouldn’t forget what Dillon achieved, because he achieved so much for 24. He won two All-Irelands with Tipperary, Minor and U21. He won three County Finals with Clonoulty, at U16, U21 and Senior.

“There should have been plenty more to come, but that doesn’t mean Dillon hadn’t an awful lot already done. He had.”

John McCormack, a Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams clubman, echoes this note. “Dillon seemed to have nailed down a spot with the Tipp Seniors this season,” he emphasises. “Tipp hadn’t a good campaign as a team, fair enough, but I think Dillon was coming into his own with them. I’m sure Liam Cahill, as our new manager, had plenty of plans for him. I know Liam admired Dillon both as a person and as a hurler.

“To me, his best position was right half back. And it is a mark of Dillon’s character that he was so unselfish with his club. Another type of individual might have insisted on playing centre back with Clonoulty, maybe putting himself more in the spotlight for the Tipp backs.”

This neighbour sees profound merit in that kind of hidden commitment: “Dillon never thought like that. Not at all. He would have hurled on the goal for Clonoulty, if asked. He loved where he was from, and there were no half measures, ever. He was going great guns at full forward against Kilruane before he collapsed.”

For outsiders, there might be another concealed facet. As McCormack details: “Dillon was a West Tipp man as well as a Tipp man. Our part of the county doesn’t tend to have that many players in with Tipperary. So Dillon making his mark was a real boost for everyone around.

“We have massive club rivalry, and never more so than between my own crowd, Kickhams, and Clonoulty-Rossmore. But we are all one when a West Tipp man goes in. Dillon genuinely looked a long haul prospect.

“As Declan Kidney used say: ‘You can’t coach attitude.’ Dillon had the perfect attitude. He was exemplary, which I also saw as a referee. I just can’t quantify this loss on so many fronts…”

Franny Quinn still faces disbelief: “I saw Dillon only last Wednesday evening, at a Minor match. He was a great man to attend all sorts of matches. He had a huge interest in hurling, as well as being so good at it.

“I asked him: ‘How are ye fixed for Friday evening?’ Just gave me the thumbs up back. Big smile on his face, as usual.”

Grief runs its grooves: “I don’t want to be any bit sentimental about Dillon dying with his Clonoulty jersey on, hurling Senior Championship in Semple Stadium. Not a bit. The loss is all anyone can think about, the loss for Dan and Hazel and his two sisters.

“I would always tell anyone Dan and Dillon were more like two brothers than father and son. They were forever on the phone to each other, just chatting away. They were extremely close.”

Then a final frame: “I was looking at Dillon there on the sideline at that Minor match last Wednesday. Looking at him and thinking to myself: ‘Look at the legs on him… Look at the shoulders on him…’ Dillon had turned into a savage size of a man. It was hard enough going out hurling against his father, 20 and 30 years ago, but I said to myself: ‘Thank God I don’t have to go out and hurl against this fella.’

“I can’t believe Dillon is gone and we’re still here.”