Warm weather return with temperatures to hit high 20s

Kids jump into the water during the hot and sunny weather at Mountshannon, on the banks of Lough Derg, Co Clare. Picture: Damien Storan.

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 20:58

The weather looks set to improve next week as a spell of high pressure will bring "mostly dry and settled weather" according to Met Éireann.

It said: “Next week will be dominated by high pressure bringing largely dry, warm and settled conditions. High pressure will be centred over the country at the start of the week before drifting eastwards, likely returning over the country towards the end of the week.

While this weekend will remain mostly dry in parts, cloud will cover much of the country, limiting highest temperatures to between 16-20 degrees on Saturday and 18-22 degrees on Sunday.

Patchy rain is also expected tomorrow with scattered light showers disrupting sunny spells in parts of the country.

Shaking off the weekend rain, Monday will clear up ahead of a mostly dry day on Tuesday with "long spells of sunshine and just the small chance of a few light showers in Connacht and Ulster," Met Éireann predicts.

Highest temperatures will creep up to between 21-24 degrees during the day, accompanied by cool dry nights.

Wednesday is expected to best of the week, with highs of 22-26 degrees, with the forecaster predicting there will be little change on Thursday as "warm sunshine and scattered cloud" passes over the country.

Met Eireann’s weekend forecast reads: “A generally dry start in the east and south today with sunny spells, but it will be cloudier across the west and north with a few light showers. It will become rather cloudy nationwide this afternoon with a few light showers about.

“By evening, sunny spells will develop more widely across the country as the cloud begins to break. Maximum temperatures will generally range 17C to 20C in moderate westerly winds, fresh on northern coasts.

“On Sunday, patchy rain will affect parts of north Ulster. Elsewhere, there will be lots of dry weather with just scattered light showers. The best of the sunshine is expected across Munster and south Leinster. Highest temperatures ranging from 18C to 22C in light or moderate westerly breezes.”

