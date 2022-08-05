Girl, 4, dies following incident at Sligo caravan park

Girl, 4, dies following incident at Sligo caravan park

A garda spokesperson said that a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 19:31
Steven Heaney

A four-year-old girl has died following an incident at a Sligo caravan park.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at the caravan park in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, earlier this afternoon.

It is understood she had been struck by a vehicle.

An air corps helicopter also attended the scene.

In the wake of the accident, the girl was rushed to University Hospital Sligo, but she has since died.

A Garda spokesperson said that a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.

"No further information is being made available," the spokesperson said. 

Place: Sligo
