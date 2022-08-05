Girl, 4, dies following incident at Sligo caravan park

A four-year-old girl has died following an incident at a Sligo caravan park.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at the caravan park in Enniscrone, Co Sligo, earlier this afternoon.
It is understood she had been struck by a vehicle.
An air corps helicopter also attended the scene.
In the wake of the accident, the girl was rushed to University Hospital Sligo, but she has since died.
A Garda spokesperson said that a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family.
"No further information is being made available," the spokesperson said.