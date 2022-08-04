New homelessness strategy to recognise young care leavers as being particularly at risk

Tusla has said an upcoming youth homelessness strategy will recognise care leavers as being particularly vulnerable to homelessness after it emerged growing numbers of young people who have been through the care system are struggling to find accommodation.

The Irish Examiner reported on Wednesday that some care leavers — many of whom are still receiving aftercare support from Tusla — have resorted to couch-surfing, sleeping in cars or, in one case, in a graveyard, in an effort to avoid entering emergency accommodation.

Empowering People In Care (Epic) said its advocacy service was aware of 22 cases of care leavers who are homeless and the worry is there could be many others.

Edel Weldon of Epic said: "One young guy has been couch-surfing for so long, he is made to feel unwelcome and feels like a burden. But it's either that or a homeless shelter.

What landlord is going to take an 18 year old with no parent to co-sign a lease or a [previous] landlord reference? File picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

"What landlord is going to take an 18 year old with no parent to co-sign a lease or a [previous] landlord reference?"

Ms Weldon said some young people "feel they have been lied to" regarding how they would progress from leaving care into a post-care life.

She added:

A lot of professionals feel they have lied to young people over the years, believing by 2022 we would have a lovely package for people leaving care."

The latest quarterly report from Tusla showed 3,118 young persons/adults were in receipt of aftercare services at the end of March, 59 more than at the end of last December.

More than three-quarters of those are in full-time education or training, and while 533 young people were awaiting an aftercare plan at the end of March, that was fewer than in December.

However, 222 young people were awaiting an aftercare worker at the end of the first quarter of this year, 99 more than at the end of December.

There were also 138 referrals for aftercare in Q1 2022, 16 fewer than Q4 2021.

A spokesperson for Tusla said it offered a range of aftercare supports and that under the joint protocol between Tusla and the Department of Environment, all care leavers are prioritised at 18 years old on their local housing authority social housing list.

This protocol also includes all care leavers being prioritised for the higher rate of the Hap housing support payment.

"In line with Housing for All, the Department of Environment is currently preparing a dedicated youth homelessness strategy," the spokesperson said.

"The aim of this strategy is to help people who are aged 18-24 and who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. This strategy, through extensive consultation with key stakeholders, including Tusla and young people who are experiencing homelessness, has identified care leavers as a specific cohort vulnerable to homelessness.

"This strategy requires an integrated, whole-of-Government approach, with a multitude of key stakeholders playing a vital role in addressing the fundamental issues arising in addressing youth homelessness.

"The actions contained within it are in the process of being finalised with a view to publishing the strategy in September 2022.”