Homelessness nears all-time record amid fears it is becoming 'a life sentence'

Homelessness is in danger of hitting a new record high after the latest monthly report showed 10,492 people were in emergency accommodation in June — just 22 shy of the highest monthly tally ever.

That record was set back in October 2019 and the trend of rising numbers of people in emergency accommodation shows no sign of easing. The June report showed 167 more people were homeless than in May.

It also marks a 31% increase compared with the figure for June 2021.

The Simon Communities of Ireland said the latest monthly report showed homelessness was rising across different categories of people. There were 1,385 homeless families in June, up 1.4% compared to the figure in May, with the number of single adults rose by 2.4% and the number of children in emergency accommodation increased by 1.4.

One group that has seen a dramatic increase is young people aged 18 to 24: while the total in this age category rose by just four compared with the figure for May, it is 60% higher than it was a year ago. The Simon Communities said the June figure of 1,246 is the highest number of young people in homelessness on record in the Department. Similar records were seen in male adults, those aged 25 to 44 and those aged 45 to 65.

Wayne Stanley, Head of Policy and Communication at the Simon Communities of Ireland, said: “The numbers today again highlight the need to take action to get ahead of the homelessness crisis."

The Simon Communities' pre-Budget submission, issued on Friday, includes bringing 5,000 vacant properties back into use, through the Repair and Lease Scheme, for people in homelessness and on the social housing waiting list as well as increasing funding towards homeless prevention and reforming HAP rates.

"Our first priority is to see Government grasp the opportunity that our high vacancy rate affords us, to give relief to some of those men, women and children struggling in homelessness or the thousands more in hidden homelessness," Mr Stanley said.

"These actions will also build greater capacity in local authorities and create some breathing space in the social housing system while the direct build homes committed to in the Government’s strategy, Housing for All, come online.”

Caoimhe O'Connell, spokesperson for Dublin Simon Community, said it was now getting to a point where being homeless was "a life sentence". She said:

It is beyond frustrating to see the number of people residing in emergency accommodation in Dublin climb upwards for yet another month.

"At present, it is taking on average five months for housing applications to be processed. That’s five months of waiting just to get on the waiting list, which can then take several years to yield a house, depending on your situation.

"The recommended stay in emergency accommodation is six months. Research has shown that the longer people stay in emergency accommodation, the more their physical and mental health declines as they begin to lose hope for the future.

"When this happens, people are less likely to be able to live independently for the rest of their lives. If five out of the recommended six months is now being spent just waiting to join a years-long queue, what hope do these people have?"