Mother of Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane shares update after new prosthesis fitted

Roseanna and Saoirse Ruane: Saoirse underwent surgery 11 weeks ago to remove a tumour on her lung. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 19:20
Ann Murphy

The mother of Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane will tell a congregation at Knock Shrine how she believes the prayers of people across the country have saved her life.

Roseanna Ruane will address those attending the annual Knock Novena at the Co Mayo place of pilgrimage on August 15.

It comes after Saoirse, from Athenry in Galway, has just been fitted with a new prosthesis which will help her to return to sport — and ahead of the family’s planned trip to Orlando in Florida later this month.

The 10-year-old who captured hearts in the December 2020 Toy Show underwent surgery 11 weeks ago to remove a tumour on her lung. During her Toy Show appearance, she and her mum told how she had to learn to walk with a prosthesis after losing her right leg to cancer.

Roseanna said her speech at Knock was an “opportunity to spread awareness about sarcoma and limb loss”.

Saoirse with her new prosthesis, which is more flexible and will aid her return to sport.
She said her story will be about the power of prayer, and said the family still receives holy water, relics and Mass cards from the Irish public for Saoirse.

She said: “I really believe that is why she is here with us today. I had never heard the term 'stormed heaven with prayers' before but I really believe that because people did storm the heavens with prayer that that is why she is here today.” 

She believes Saoirse’s most recent surgery was a “miracle”, given the difficult location of the tumour on her lung.

She said her daughter was doing very well after the surgery and the family is taking things day by day, adding: “She is here and it was a great success.” 

She will travel to Orlando later this month with Roseanna, her dad Ollie and the couple’s three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Farrah-Rose.

The trip was gifted by Aer Lingus when she appeared on the 2020 Toy Show.

Roseanna said the trip proved to be a great distraction while undergoing and recovering from her May surgery.

She received her new blade prosthesis on Tuesday.

Roseanna explained the new prosthesis will be much more flexible for Saoirse, and will aid her return to sport. She said Saoirse enjoyed playing camogie with her friends.

