Trinity appeals to alumni for spare rooms amid student accommodation crisis

Trinity appeals to alumni for spare rooms amid student accommodation crisis

when Trinity emailed alumni last week, it highlighted the need for additional rooms due to what it described as "an accommodation crisis". Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 14:45
Michelle McGlynn

The student accommodation crisis has been coming for years, said a Labour senator, after Trinity College sent an email to former students asking if spare rooms could be made available for students.

Landlords who rent out a room can avail of tax-breaks for up to €14,000.

However, when Trinity emailed alumni last week, it highlighted the need for additional rooms due to what it described as "an accommodation crisis".

Labour Senator and former USI President Annie Hoey said that research as far back as 2014 stated there was a student accommodation crisis and said immediate action needed to be taken.

"It's been nothing but getting worse ever since," she said. "There are literally students who are not going to be able to uptake their educational opportunities this year because they cannot get accommodation and they have nowhere to live."

That Trinity needed to send out a call to alumni to find rooms for students highlights how serious the situation is, she said.

A spokesperson for Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said an additional 1,200 beds have been made available for this academic year.

However, they added that there remain significant challenges.

Ms Hoey said one such challenge is the affordability of purpose-built student accommodation saying that not everyone can afford it.

Purpose-built accommodation is an important step to addressing the crisis but it is currently one that is not accessible to the majority of students, she added.

The spokesperson for Mr Harris also said that a new policy intervention on student accommodation has been agreed but details are still being finalised.

Read More

Nana Nora: Cork woman who went viral with cooking tutorials dies aged 87 

More in this section

Abbeyfeale Coursing Meeting Hares treated properly 'all the time' at coursing meetings, says Healy Rae
Prison Officers Pay Dispute - Mountjoy Prison Death of inmates 'a very rare occurrence', says Irish Penal Reform Trust
Monkeypox testing needs to be expanded to catch disease before it can cause more damage - WHO Monkeypox testing needs to be expanded to catch disease before it can cause more damage - WHO
EducationHousing
<p>A new scheme will cover prescription contraception, and include any necessary consultations with medical professionals regarding suitable contraception options, and the prescribing of them.</p>

Women's Council pushing for expansion of free contraception scheme

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices