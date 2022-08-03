Nana Nora: Cork woman who went viral with cooking tutorials dies aged 87 

The death has occurred of an 87-year-old Cork woman who became an unexpected online hit during the lockdown after her family started filming her cooking traditional Irish dishes.

Nora Ryall, who was affectionately known as Nana Nora, started sharing her recipes in videos online on the All Things Cork Facebook page during the pandemic. She made her tradional home cooked recipes on a 62-year-old cooker and was filmed by her grandson.

Last year, Nora was interviewed for Virgin Media News, where she said a lot of younger people were without the basics of traditional cooking and it was nice to pass on some hints along the way.

I couldn't do anything fancy. The young couples today are all into modern cooking. But when they see things from long ago they might like trying to do a bit of the old cooking."

Nora said it was hard to believe how many hits her videos were having on YouTube and Facebook — not just in Ireland but internationally.

"You just couldn't believe it. And the furthest I ever was was only up in Dublin for a day. I went up for a match!"

Amazingly, Nora cooked on a hob which was over six decades old, that had cost her £22, saying: "I paid it at half a crown a week". It was bought the week her only child, Timmy, was born.

She was a widow for over four decades and never stopped missing the late Eddie Ryall. In August of last year, she posted on Facebook wishing a “happy heavenly 88th birthday” to her “beautiful husband.”

Nora passed away on Tuesday in the presence of her family at Cork University Hospital.

Nora said she was gobsmacked that people were “mad about the cooking”.

Her personal blog called “Nana Nora Ryall” had 1,700 followers. She had also racked up thousands of hits on YouTube.

Among those who have paid tribute to Nora was Caitriona Twomey, who runs Cork Penny Dinners. She said she was “saddened by the passing of the lovely Nana Nora. May she rest in peace and love".

Nora passed away on Tuesday in the presence of her family at Cork University Hospital. She was late of Blarney Street and Fairfield Avenue on the northside of Cork city.

She is predeceased by her husband Eddie and survived by her son Timmy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

She is lying in repose at Coughlan’s Funeral Home in Shandon Street, Cork with a rosary taking place at 5pm on Wednesday. Her requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am in the Church of the Resurrection, Farranree with burial following at Mary’s Old Cemetery, Curraghkippane.